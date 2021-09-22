Tooth Replacement Market Trends 2020 | Industry Size, Share, Price, Growth, Demand and Future Scope 2023

The global tooth replacement market is estimated to reach revenues of around $15 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of approximately 7% during 2017-2023. The growing demand for high-end CAD/CAM technology solutions, including software, which can enhance the efficiency and facilitation of dental practice management, will lead to the transformation of the global market.

Key Vendor Analysis

The global tooth replacement market is highly dynamic and diverse with the presence of various global, regional, and local players. The vendors are offering a board range of products and solutions to attract the maximum number of consumers in the global market. Various leading companies are forming strategic partnerships to enhance their existing product and service offerings, serve a broader customer base, and expand their business in new or untapped markets. The players are competing by pricing, innovation, technology, quality, reputation, and customer service/support in the global market. The top vendors are offering new product launches and product enhancements to sustain the intense competition in the global tooth replacement market.

The global tooth replacement market is driven by a growing aging population, increasing healthcare awareness, and expenditure on dental care. The rising demand for demand for cosmetic dentistry and the presence of a large pool of edentulous population will boost the revenues in the global market.

Tooth Replacement Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by products, end-users, and geography. Dental prosthetic segment dominated more than 1/3rd market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. The leading vendors are integrating automation and digitalization of the entire workflow to boost the efficiency and productivity to gain a larger tooth replacement market size. The vendors are introducing various digital platforms that offer dedicated CAD/CAM solutions to support end-users and develop customized products as per the patient requirement in the market.

The dental clinic segment occupied close to half of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. The increasing number of private clinics and solo practices especially in developing and emerging countries will boost the revenues in this segment in the global market. Dental service organizations (DSOs) are independent centers that provide high-quality management services, which includes non-clinical operations for dentists. The growing number of international networks of fully integrated dental clinics is driving the growth of this segment in the global market. DSOs in the US, Germany, and the UK are gaining the maximum tooth replacement market size.

Market Segmentation by Product

• Dental Prosthetics

o Dental Crowns

o Dentures

o Dental Bridges

• Dental Implants

o Titanium Dental Implants

o Zirconia Dental Implants

• CAD/CAM Systems

• Imaging and Surgical Planning

• Dental Abutments

• Dental Biomaterials

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Dental Clinics

• Hospitals

• Dental Laboratories

• DSOs

• Dental Academic & Research Centers

The report considers the present scenario of the global tooth replacement market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It includes five geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA); end-users (Dental clinics, hospitals, dental laboratories, dental services organizations, academic and research institutes) under the study elaborating the present market scenario and discussing the futuristic demand in the market for tooth replacement products and equipment.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global tooth replacement market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global tooth replacement market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global tooth replacement market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

