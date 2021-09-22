Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Industry Growth, Trends, Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast 2020-2025

The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is expected to generate revenues of more than $12 billion by 2023, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 17% during 2017-2023. The government organizations and leading manufacturers involved in spreading awareness, education, and support about various types of cardiac diseases will have a positive impact on the global market.

Key Vendor Analysis

Prominent Vendors include Balton, BD, BioStable Science & Engineering, Cardiac Dimensions, CryoLife, Lepu Medical Technology, Micro Interventional Devices, Mitralign, NeoChord, TORAY INDUSTRIES, TTK Healthcare, VENUS MEDTECH

The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is highly consolidated and top players occupy a significant portion of the market share. The top vendors are investing in innovative products and technologies to sustain the intense competition in the global market. The leading companies are implementing various strategies such as product launches and approvals, marketing and promotional activities, acquisitions, increase R&D investment, and strengthen their distribution networks to gain a larger market share. The increasing focus on business expansion in existing and newer regions to cater to the needs of growing customer base, widen their product portfolios and boost their production capabilities to gain traction from end-users in the global market. The launch of a diversified product portfolio will help players boost their revenues in the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market.

The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is driven by growing technological advancements, new product approvals, a growing elderly population, and improvements in reimbursement policies.

Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, surgery type, end-users, and geography. Replacement devices segment dominated more the 3/4th of market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 18% during the forecast period. The growing demand for transcatheter replacement procedures especially TAVR and the availability of next-generation prosthetic tissue heart valves are two of the major factors augmenting the growth of this segment in the global market. The growing demand for mitral valve repair procedures will create lucrative opportunities for leading vendors operating in the global market.

MI heart surgery segment dominates a section of the market share in 2017, growing a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries such as video-assisted, robotic-assisted, and endoscopic techniques will propel the growth of this segment in the global market. Hospital end-user segment dominated the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period. The availability of various procedure such as transcatheter-based, MI robotic-assisted, and video-assisted techniques for treating a broad range of high-risk and complicated heart valve diseases is propelling the growth of this end-user segment in the global market.

Market Segmentation by Product

• Heart Valve Repair Devices

§ Surgical Heart Repair Devices

§ Non-surgical Heart Repair Devices

• Heart Valve Replacement Devices

§ Transcatheter Heart Valves

§ Tissue Heart Valves

§ Mechanical Heart Valves

Market Segmentation by Surgery

• Transcatheter Surgery

• Open Heart Surgery

• MI Heart Surgery

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Hospitals

• ASCs

The report considers the present scenario of the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers five geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA); end-users (Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers); product type (heart valve repair and replacement devices); surgery type (Transcatheter, open, and minimally invasive heart valve repair and replacement procedures) under the study elaborating the present market scenario and discussing the futuristic demand of heart valve repair and replacement devices in the market. It also covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Types

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Surgery Type

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-users

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

