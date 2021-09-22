Maternity Vitamins and Supplements Market Industry Insights and Forecast 2020-2025 Leading Companies, Revenue Analysis, Demand and Future Scope

The global maternity vitamins market is expected to cross $441 million by 2023. New Chapter, Nature’s Way, Garden of Life, The Honest Company are the leading vendors in the global maternity vitamins market. The demand for maternity vitamins and minerals is increasing with the high prevalence of vitamin and mineral deficiency among women globally. Also, with increased awareness about vitamin deficiency, the demand for over-the-counter maternity vitamins has increased. North America is likely to remain the dominant market during the forecast period and the prenatal vitamins segment will have the highest market share.

Prominent Vendors

Abbott Nutrition

Biotics Research Corp.

Country Life

Fairhaven Health

Matsun Nutrition

Nurture

Nature’s Plus

Metagenics

Otsuka Holdings

Solgar

Twinlab

Throne Research and Ultra Laboratories

The study considers the present scenario of the global maternity vitamins and supplements market and its market dynamics for the period 2017−2022. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading five companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Maternity Vitamins Market: Key Vendor Analysis

Vendors are focusing on merger and acquisition to increase their prominence

Vendors are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to increase their presence in the regions, mitigate the loss of patent protection, and achieve high economies of scale.

Maternity Vitamins Market: Segmental Overview

Prenatal vitamins will dominate the market

The prenatal vitamins segment will dominate the global market with more than 86% market share and is expected to grow tremendously during the period 2016−2023. The demand for prenatal vitamins is increasing, especially in the developing countries due to increased awareness about vitamins during pregnancy through various government initiatives and healthcare personnel on prenatal vitamins.

The awareness on postnatal vitamins is low even in developed regions such as North America. However, it is expected that during the forecast period, the awareness about postnatal vitamins will increase.

Maternity Vitamins Market: Geographical Analysis

North America to remain the dominant market

North America has the largest market share of maternity vitamins and supplements market. Although birth rates are declining in the region, the penetration of vitamins and supplements is high in the region. The demand is expected to increase steadily in Europe. Prenatal vitamins will dominate the market in Europe, followed by post-natal vitamins. Awareness on prenatal vitamins has increased among women in APAC. As APAC is expected to be the fastest growing maternity care market, the demand for maternity vitamins is also expected to increase in the region.

The increasing incidence of chromosome abnormality, down’s syndrome, congenital heart defect, and inherited metabolic disorders have made parents inclined toward medications and supplements that will reduce the risk of prenatal defects. Thus, the demand for maternity vitamins has increased globally. The global maternity vitamins market is expected to cross $441 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.68% during 2016−2022.

The report provides a holistic view of the global maternity vitamins market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. It also provides information about some of the latest trends that are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. It also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

Maternity Vitamins Market Dynamics

Introduction of vitamins in gummy, liquid, gel, and other forms to boost the market

Increased prevalence of vitamin and nutrient deficiencies among adults globally, and high demand from developing regions are the major factors that are driving the market. Introduction of new prenatal vitamins in different forms such as gummy, liquid, gel, and others, and increased sales through online channels are the leading trends and opportunities that will drive the market growth.

