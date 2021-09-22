At a CAGR of 9.3% | Healthcare Staffing Market in US to Cross $28 Billion by 2023

Increasing demand for registered nurses and other medical professionals in the US healthcare ecosystem is likely to drive the healthcare staffing market in US to cross $28 billion by 2023, growing at an unprecedented CAGR of 9.3% during the period 2017–2023.

The major vendors included in the report are as follows:

• AMN Healthcare

• CHG Healthcare Services

• Cross Country Healthcare

• Jackson Healthcare

Healthcare Staffing Market in US: Key Vendor Analysis

The market in the US is highly fragmented with the presence of large, medium, and small-sized vendors. Historically, the market has always shown a low level of concentration. However, since the last two years, the competitive landscape has completely changed.

Although the market is characterized by the presence of diversified vendors offering their services across the country, as these players would increase their footprint in the market, local players would be finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them, especially in terms of features such as service quality, geographical reach, and the client base. The report profiles the leading players in the market and provides a complete value chain analysis of the market.

Healthcare Staffing Market in US: Segmental Analysis

Nurses staffing segment to witness maximum growth

The implementation of ACA in 2010 and the increase in the population percentage covered under medical insurance have driven the demand for nursing staffs in the US. This trend is expected to continue over the next few years. There is a high demand for travel and per diem nurses in the US because of factors such as more number of people gaining health coverage under the ACA and an invigorated US economy. ACA has created a surge in nursing demand as people are seeking out proper health insurance and obtaining effective medical care. The increase in medical care usage has contributed to a high patient turnover in hospitals.

Although the demand for allied health staff is expected to show a considerable increase, the nurses segment will be the major staffing segment in the market in the US. As more physicians are choosing to work as locum tenens and also as a full-time option in the country, the demand for locum tenens is witnessing a rapid growth in the market. Similarly, in terms of the end-user segment, hospitals will constitute the maximum share followed by the pharmaceutical client segment.

The report considers the present scenario of the market in US and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading vendors and various other prominent vendors operating in the market.

The increase in the number of medical jobs has been steady in the last 25 years. However, since 2010, the market has been witnessing an increase in demand for medical vacancies. The implementation of ACA in the US was the fueling factor for the growth of the healthcare staffing market in US.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

