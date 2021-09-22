Sleep Apnea Devices Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies

The sleep apnea devices market was estimated to be USD 3652.00 million in the year 2020 and the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% to reach USD 5209.82 million by the year 2026 during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the sleep apnea devices market. According to ‘Strausz S, Kiiskinen T, Broberg M, et al Sleep apnoea is a risk factor for severe COVID-19’ published in January 2021 in the BMJ Open Respiratory Research, patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) had a 2.93 times higher risk to be hospitalized when affected by COVID-19 than non-OSA individuals. The study also suggested that in the assessment of patients who were suspected or confirmed with COVID-19 infection, Obstructive Sleep Apnea should be recognized as one of the comorbidity risk factors for developing a severe form of the disease. According to another study published in September 2020 in Springer titled ‘Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Hospitalization and Respiratory Failure’, the patients in the study with Obstructive Sleep Apnea experienced around an eight-times greater risk for COVID-19 infection as compared to a similar aged population who were receiving care in a major, racially, and socioeconomically diverse healthcare system. In patients who had contracted COVID-19 infection, Obstructive Sleep Apnea was associated with an increased risk of hospitalization and was found to have approximately double the risk of developing respiratory failure. Thus, due to the higher risk of developing Obstructive Sleep Apnea, there is likely to be a demand for sleep apnea devices which helps to alleviate the disorder. This isexpected to affect market development in a positive manner.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112251

The major factors that are driving the market include the increasing incidences of sleep apnea, an increase in the geriatric population, an increase in the prevalence of obesity and hypertension, and increasing awareness among the patient population in developing countries. Ageing is the major factor that is driving the market growth for sleep apnea devices. Elderly people are most at risk for developing this disorder. According to the data from World Population Prospects: The 2019 Revision, the number of older people, those aged 60 years or above, is expected to more than double by 2050 and more than triple by 2100, globally, rising from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050 and 3.1 billion in 2100. Globally, the population group aged 60 years or over is registering faster growth rates than all younger age groups.

Key Market Trends

Pulse Oximeters are Expected to Grow with Highest CAGR in the Diagnostic Devices Category

Pulse oximeters are used extensively in the measurement of blood hemoglobin oxygen saturation. They are used to measure blood hemoglobin oxygen saturation continuously over time in a relatively non‐invasive way. Due to their convenience, they have become an almost ubiquitous instrument in hospitals and healthcare institutions. The application of pulse oximetry to investigate and diagnose obstructive sleep apnoea in adults and children consists of different practices. When pulse oximeters are used as a part of an overnight polysomnogram (PSG), the patterns in the oximetry data can be interpreted in the context of events in other physiological channels, potentially allowing detailed characterization of the pathophysiology.

Medtronic manufactures a pulse oximeter called Nellcor portable SpO2 patient monitoring system, PM10N. This device is ideal for both instant checks and continuous monitoring in various healthcare and also home use settings. Its ergonomic shape and simple design make it intuitive to use and simple to operate. The availability of these types of devices is a major reason why the market is expected to see growth.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to continue its Dominance through the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for sleep apnea devices and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The region is expected to see robust growth now and in the future, due to the high incidence of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) and rising aging population in the region.

Request For Full Report >> Sleep Apnea Devices Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market

Aluminum Hydroxide Market

Germany Agricultural Machinery Market

Middle East Feed Probiotics Market

North America Refining Catalysts Market

Automotive Plastics Market

Oilfield Chemicals Market –

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Italy Rice Market

Electrocoating (E-Coat) Market