Growing At a CAGR of 2.15%, Maternity Care Market Is To Cross USD 9 Billion By 2023

The global maternity care market is expected to cross $9 billion, growing impressively at a CAGR of 2.15% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2017−2023. The market is witnessing a growing demand for and consumption of products that offer ease-of-use and convenience, owing to the fast-paced lifestyle in developed countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany. In such countries, the awareness on various maternity care products is also high. Hence, customers in these regions are demanding various types of improved, high-quality maternity care products.

Maternity Care Market: Key Vendor Analysis

Asos

Seraphine

Cake Maternity

Destination Maternity

Several new players are expected to enter the market. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global, regional, and local vendors. With increasing demand for organic products, it is expected that several new players will enter the market during the forecast period.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Maternity Care Market: Segmental Overview

Maternity apparel market to be the largest market

The global maternity apparel market is expected to be the largest market in terms of revenue contribution to the global maternity care market. The demand for pregnancy wear is high from developed regions such as North America and Europe. The presence of high fashion-conscious consumers and increased disposable incomes are the major factors for the high demand for pregnancy apparels in these regions. Similarly, the sale of chemical-based personal care products is expected to decline during the forecast period and the demand for organic personal care products is expected to increase exponentially. Also, the demand for pre-pregnancy and post pregnancy vitamins and minerals is increasing with the increased prevalence of these nutrient deficiency among women globally.

Maternity Care Market: Geographical Analysis

North America to remain the dominant market

North America is likely to dominate the global maternity care market with a market share of 34.08%, followed by Europe. It is expected that the demand for organic personal care products is expected to increase in North America during the forecast period. The demand for different types of supplements, including prenatal and post-natal vitamins, is also high in the region. Similarly, increased disposable income and awareness of maternity apparel, personal care products and vitamins and minerals has led to increased sales of such products in Europe. APAC is one of the fastest growing markets. Rapid increase in population and improvement in economic conditions are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

The report provides a holistic view of the global maternity care market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. It also provides information about some of the latest trends that are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global maternity care market.

Maternity Care Market Dynamics

Increasing number of working women and high awareness about skin care products to boost the market

Increasing number of working women and growing demand from developing regions are the basic factors that will boost the pre-and post-pregnancy apparel market. High awareness about skin care products, introduction of advanced stretch mark products in the market, and subscription and bundling offers by retailers and manufactures are the latest trends and opportunities that will enhance the pre-and post-pregnancy personal care products market growth during the forecast period. Similarly, introduction of new prenatal vitamins and increased sales of vitamins through online channels will pave new growth prospective for the maternity care market.

