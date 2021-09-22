Wireless Headsets Market Size, Share | Global Report

“A research report on Wireless Headsets Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to “Global Wireless Headsets Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023”, wireless headsets market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% by 2023. Rapid urbanization in the regions across the globe, advent of new technologies, rising sophistication of headsets & earphones is likely to continue propelling demand for wireless headphones in the coming years. Moreover, increasing penetration of mobile devices, introduction of bone conduction technology for earphones and headsets, changing consumer patterns along with increasing R&D expenditure by manufacturers are expected to boost demand for wireless headsets during the forecast period, globally. Some of the major players operating in the global wireless headsets market include Apple Inc., Beats Electronics LLC, Bose Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Sony Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Jaybird, LLC, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Skullcandy Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Harman International Industries, Inc. “Global Wireless Headsets Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023”, discusses the following aspects of wireless headsets market globally:

• Wireless Headsets Helmet Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Type (On-Ear & Earbuds), By Distribution Channel (Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores, Online & Hypermarket/Supermarket), By Region (APAC, North America & Europe)

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

