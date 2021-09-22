Europe Stormwater Management Market Size, Share & Growth

“A research report on Europe Stormwater Management Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to “Europe Stormwater Management Market By, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” stormwater management market is projected to reach $ 3.7 billion by 2023, backed by increasing number of intense floods and storms across the region. Declining freshwater sources, heavy snowfall and rainfall, and rising urbanization are expected to drive the implementation of stormwater management for efficient water management in the coming years. Moreover, increasing adoption of advanced water management systems, growing investments towards water infrastructure and management systems, technological developments and government initiatives towards increasing awareness about repercussion of storm would fuel the Europe stormwater management market during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in the Europe stormwater management market are Emscher Wassertechnik GmbH, Forterra Inc., Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Resource Environmental Solutions, LLC, Ecosol PTY Ltd., Hydro International, Old Castle Precast, Inc., SUSTAINABLE DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, LTD., StromTrap LLC, Suntree Technologies Inc., etc. “Europe Stormwater Management Market By, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” discusses the following aspects of stormwater management market in Europe:

• Stormwater Management Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Tool (Grassed Swales, Rain Gardens, Pervious Pavement, Green Roofs & Others), By Application (Municipal, Commercial & Industrial), By Country

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with stormwater management distributor, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

