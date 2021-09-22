Africa Tire Market Size, Share | Global Report

“A research report on Africa Tire Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to “Africa Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Radial Vs. Bias, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” tire market is forecast to grow $ 7.50 billion by 2023, owing to rising passenger car and commercial vehicle sales in the region. Increasing purchasing power and GDP per capita across the major African economies, in addition to expanding replacement tire market are likely to boost tire sales in the region during forecast period. Africa tire market is majorly import driven, consequently, expanding distributor and dealer network is emerging as a critical factor for boosting tire sales in a specific country. Furthermore, increasing tire radialization, growing demand for Chinese tires and proliferation of used car market are anticipated to drive demand for tires in Africa in the coming years. Some of the major players operating in Africa tire market are Bridgestone, Goodyear, Michelin, Continental, Hankook, Sumitomo, Yokohama, Pirelli and Kumho, among others. “Africa Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Radial Vs. Bias, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” discusses the following aspects of tire market in Africa:

•Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle & Others), By Demand Category, By Radial Vs. Bias, By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with tire distributor, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

