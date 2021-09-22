Global True Wireless Headphones Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The global true wireless headphones market is estimated to generate revenues of approximately $15 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 26% during 2018-2024. This market research report also offers market share analysis in terms of volume (million units) during the forecast period. Fitness and sports activity enthusiasts are investing in high-quality wireless earbuds that are compatible with portable devices for high sound quality and enhanced the audio experience in the global market. Rapid globalization and an increasing number of mass media channels have made the millennial generation aware of a wide range of cultures and music genres, thereby boosting the demand for new devices in the market.The global true wireless headphones market is driven by the vendors introducing innovative and miniature wireless earbuds. The convergence of smart, true wireless earphones and hearing solutions will lead to the revolution of the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global true wireless headphones market by features, price range, channel, and geography.

The major vendors in the global true wireless headphones market are:

• Apple

• Sony

• Bragi

• Jabra

• Samsung

Key Vendor Analysis

The global true wireless headphones market is witnessing the diffusion of innovation of previous new technology products. The leading vendors are investing in making their products equipped with smart and intelligent features and abilities in the global market. The integration of language translation and augmented hearing features will boost the intensity of the competition in the market. The development of advanced products will help leading vendors attract the maximum number of consumers and gain a larger global true wireless headphones market share.

True Wireless Headphones Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by features, price range, channel, and geography.The global true wireless headphones market by features is classified into smart and non-smart. Smart devices segment dominated the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of more than 29% during the forecast period. The use of smart features is redefining the genre of wearables by integrating features of various electronic devices into the tiny space of earbuds in the global market.Sales of non-smart true wireless headphones will witness continuous growth in terms of revenues and units sold due to consumer shifting to smart devices in the global market. The availability of online platforms in emerging countries will drive the demand for non-smart devices in the global true wireless headphones market.

The price range segment in the global true wireless headphones market is divided into premium, medium, and low. The medium-priced product is the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of around 30% during the forecast period. The absence of innovative technologies in medium-ranged products such as higher IPX ratings and improved control over ambient sounds is resulting in reduced pricing in the global market.The premium products offer the latest innovations and technological advancements to a wide range of consumers in the global market. Some vendors in the low-priced segment offer tap controls and the earbuds can be used to activate voice assistants such as Siri to attract consumers in the global true wireless headphones market.

The global true wireless headphones market by distribution channel is segmented into online and retail. Online segment occupied more than 2/3rd of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 23% during the forecast period. The increasing number of OEMs’ e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores such as Amazon, eBay, Best Buy, Alibaba, and JD.com is contributing to the growing demand in this segment in the global market.Specialty stores such as Apple Stores, Bose Stores, and Harman Lifestyle Showrooms are attracting the maximum number of consumers in the retail segment in the market. Staffs in supermarkets and shops are educated about the product features, their modus operandi, and their usage in the global true wireless headphones market.

The report considers the present scenario of the global true wireless headphones market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global true wireless headphones market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global true wireless headphones market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global true wireless headphones market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

