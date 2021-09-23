Narcolepsy Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025

The report on the global narcolepsy treatment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global narcolepsy treatment market to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on narcolepsy treatment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on narcolepsy treatment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global narcolepsy treatment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global narcolepsy treatment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increasing prevalence’s of narcolepsy due to a surge in stress levels and unhealthy lifestyle

• Growing research and development activities to find a cure for narcolepsy

• Increasing demand for advanced therapies for sleeping disorder coupled with rising health care Expenditure and reimbursement policies

2) Restraints

• Low awareness among patients about narcolepsy treatment in developing countries

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global narcolepsy treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, narcolepsy type, and end-user.

The Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market by Drug Class

• Vasopressors

• CNS Stimulants

• Decongestants

• Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

The Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market by Narcolepsy Type

• Narcolepsy Type 1

• Narcolepsy Type 2

The Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market by End-user

• Retail Pharmacies

• Drug Stores

• E-commerce

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals

• Shire Plc

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Graymark Healthcare Inc.

• Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

• Other Companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the narcolepsy treatment market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the narcolepsy treatment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global narcolepsy treatment market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

