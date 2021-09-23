Global Earphones And Headphones Market Price Trends, Size, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The global earphones and headphones market is projected to reach values of more than $36 billion by 2024, growing at CAGR of around 13% during 2018-2024. The market research report also offers market share analysis in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period. The increase in the number of mobile devices, access to music and video content on-the-go, and the fast-evolving music industry are some of the major factors attributing to the growth of the global market. The exponential growth of digital media, especially entertainment services such as video, audio, and multimedia will drive the demand for innovative devices in the market.The global earphones and headphones market is driven by the growing demand for portable devices for high-quality sound and an enhanced audio experience. The growing array of platforms on which users can access and stream audio and video content will contribute to the revenues in the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global earphones and headphones market by technology, type, features, end-use, and geography.

The major vendors in the global market are:

• Apple

• Bose

• Samsung

• Sony

• Sennheiser

• Skullcandy

Key Vendor Analysis

The global earphones and headphones market is witnessing the entrance of new players offering varied products. The introduction of true wireless headphones and the unprecedented adoption among the consumers is intensifying the competition in the market. The players are launching new products equipped with smart and intelligent features and abilities to sustain the competition in the market. Some of the top companies are offering language translation and augmented hearing abilities to gain a larger global earphones and headphones market share.

Earphones and Headphones Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by technology, type, features, end-use, and geography.The global earphones and headphones market by technology is classified into wired, wireless, and true wireless. Wireless segment dominated the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of approximately 16% during the forecast period. The increasing requirement of high-quality sound experience and integration with hearing aids and commercial headsets is fueling the growth of this segment in the global market.The growing demand for wired products across emerging countries in APAC will fuel the growth of the global market. Wireless earbuds offer higher control over surrounding sounds and Apple, Motorola, HTC, Google, and LeEco are leading players in this segment in the global earphones and headphones market.

The product type segment in the global earphones and headphones market is divided into in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear. In-ear products are the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period. The relatively low cost of ownership, compactness, and convenience of the in-ear products is fueling the growth of this segment in the global market.The top companies are focusing on improving the battery life to increase the playback time of their wireless models and launch new lightweight over-head models to gain a larger global earphones and headphones market.The global earphones and headphones market by features is segmented into smart and non-smart. Smart devices occupied the largest market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period. The launch of new smart products with latest technologies including water resistance, noise cancellation, HD and Blu-ray sound format, 3D surround sound, storage capacity, and several other innovations are fueling the growth of this segment in the global market.

Non-smart products offer basic functions such as connecting via cable or Bluetooth, answering calls, and streaming music. The development of advanced wireless devices will reduce the demand for these products in the global earphones and headphones market.The end-use segment in the global earphones and headphones market is categorized into entertainment, fitness & sports, and gaming. Fitness and sports is the fastest growing end-use segment in the global market, at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period. The fitness and sports segment offer high earning potential, and leading players are upgrading their products to cater to the growing demand in the global market.The use of products in the entertainment sector offer high-quality sound and a highly personalized listening experience to the consumers in the market. The launch of gaming headphones that are sturdy yet comfortable build, noise canceling functions for both earpiece and the microphone, and improved range and latency will drive revenues in the global earphones and headphones market.

The report considers the present scenario of the global earphones and headphones market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the earphones and headphones market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of the global earphones and headphones market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global earphones and headphones market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global earphones and headphones market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

