Global Natural Dyes Market Industry Report, Trend and Forecast 2020-2027

The global natural dyes market is anticipated to generate revenues of approximately $5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 11% during 2018-2024. The increasing focus on quality and performance coupled with stringent government environmental regulations regarding pollution will encourage the use of natural ingredients in the global market. The rising awareness about the depletion of natural resources, distortion of ecological imbalance, pollutants resulting in a disturbed environment caused by the over usage of hazardous chemicals and specifically synthetic dyes will enable vendors to launch a more sustainable and safer alternative in the market.The global natural dyes market is driven by the innovations in treatment plants and systems. The improvement in living standards and an increase in per capita disposable income will propel the demand for natural colorants in the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global natural dyes market by type, end-users, and geography.

Key Vendor Analysis

The global natural dyes market competition is driven by market conditions, technological innovations, and industry development. The leading vendors are focusing on the development and commercialization of robotic technology to sustain the competition in the market. The top players are boosting their profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize production costs and mitigate associated risks in the market. The increase in product/color extensions, innovations, and M&A activities will intensify the competition in the global natural dyes market.

Natural Dyes Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by type, end-users, and geography.The global natural dyes market by type is segmented into animal-based, mineral-based, and plant-based. Plant-based segment dominated more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. The growing evidence against harmful effects and rising concerns toward protection of the environment, the use of synthetic dyes is fueling the growth of this segment in the global market. The mineral-based products are used in coloring and staining of textiles, particularly used in carpets and rugs, which in turn, contributes to the growing revenues in the global natural dyes market.

The end-user segment in the global natural dyes market is divided into cosmetics, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, textile & leather, and others. Cosmetics is the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period. The rising number of green-minded consumers and the emerging trend of “all natural” products are driving the growth of this segment in the global market. Natural ingredients are raging in the food and beverages industry and gaining acceptance in the cosmetics sectors, thereby, fueling the requirement of these colorants in the market. The use of suitable mordants that improves the fastness properties these products will boost the adoption in the textile and leather industry in the market. The pharmaceutical industry uses this product in tablets and coatings, liquid oral syrup, capsules, ointment, and toothpaste to increase its aesthetic appearance and stability, resulting in higher demand in the global natural dyes market.

The report considers the present scenario of the global natural dyes market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and production sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes prominent companies operating in the market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global natural dyes market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global natural dyes market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global natural dyes market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

