Glamping Market In US | 2020: Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share, Demand and Future Scope 2027

The glamping market in US is projected to reach a revenue of around $1 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 15% during 2018−2024. Several top luxury tent vendors that are offering generic units that are easy and quick to install, thereby driving the demand for mid-range products in the US market. The increasing focus on customization and structural innovations will contribute to the transformation of the market over the next few years. The US glamping market is driven by advertisement and marketing through online articles and social media posts. The vendors are offering experimental locations, trialing new products, services, and amenities to attract consumers in the US market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the US glamping market by accommodation type, end-user groups, area, and land ownership.

The major vendors in the US glamping market are:

• The Resort at Paws Up

• Under Canvas

• Collective Retreats

• Tentrr

Key Vendor Analysis

The US glamping market is highly fragmented with the presence of private and public OHP providers. The leading vendors operate multiple locations across the US with each site offering a unique rural experience to sustain the intense competition in the market. The top player’s area is revising their business models to maintain their US market share. The companies are taking the opportunity of turning their existing property or using their land into campsites to boost their profitability in the US glamping market.

Glamping Market in the US – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by accommodation type, end-user groups, area, and land ownership. The US glamping market by accommodation type is segmented into cabins, safari tents, yurts, tree houses, tipis, and others. Cabins segmented dominated more than 1/3rd of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of cabin dug out in the woods to experience the outdoor charm and experience to live close to nature is driving the growth of this segment in the US market.Safari tents are categorized as ultra-luxury products and are in demand due to their versatility and lower degree of permanency in the US market. The players are developing yurts in modern styles and exotic features to boost their profitability in the market. The introduction of luxury multi-storey tree houses with premium amenities will revolutionize the US glamping market.

The end-user groups in the US glamping market are divided into consumers and events. Events are the fastest growing end-user segment in the US market, at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. The growing demand for striking spots for a fancy-yet-rural experience, it is being used for both personal and professional events is driving the growth of this segment in the US market.The growing demand from millennial and baby boomer couples is encouraging a larger number of vendors to introduce romantic getaways with adults-only luxury camping offerings in the US market. Weekend getaways are emerging as the popular choice for individual consumers in the US glamping market. The US glamping market by area is categorized into the urban and rural area. Rural area segment occupied more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period. The increasing lure of the spare spaces in countryside and wilderness within the natural environment is fueling the growth of this segment in the US market.

The increasing uptake of Airstream trailers as hotel rooms will boost revenues in this market segment. The vendors are offering discovery and exploration of certain areas of cities that have been overlooked to providing stellar views of the city’s skyline, to watching the sunrise off the coast of the ocean to gain a larger US glamping market share.The land ownership segment in the US glamping market is classified into private and public land. Private land is the fastest growing segment in the US market, at a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period. The increasing number of consumers renting out high-end accommodations on private lands is fueling the growth of this segment in the US market.States such as Wisconsin, Washington, and Alabama are investing in the development of public lands to attract more consumers in the market. The new campsites at or near National Parks enable vendors to create expeditions and adventure packages in the US glamping market.

The report considers the present scenario of the US glamping market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study includes both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of US glamping market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the US glamping market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of US glamping market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

