Global AI-Enabled Kitchen Appliances Market 2020: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Share, Size, Impact Analysis, and Forecast till 2027

The global AI-enabled kitchen appliances market is anticipated to reach revenues of more than $600 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 49% during 2018-2024. Leading vendors such as Samsung, LG, Kitchen Aid are investing in AI enabled smart appliances such as smart refrigerators, ovens, and dishwashers to attract the maximum number of consumers in the global market. The expansion, growth, and popularity of smart home devices and use of AI assistants such as Alexa, Siri, and Ok Google to start or stop kitchen appliances will augment the transformation of the market.The global AI-enabled kitchen appliances market is driven by technological advancements such as voice control and artificial intelligence, making the intelligent assistant a control center for connected homes. The next generation homeowners are utilizing new technology in the home such as a preheating an oven using Alexa or activating the dishwashers from the mobile app in the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global AI-enabled kitchen appliances market by product type, distribution channel, and geography.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91409

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The major vendors in the global market are:

• GE Appliances

• Whirlpool

• LG Electronics

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Kenmore

• Samsung

• Electrolux

• June Oven

• Smarter

Key Vendor Analysis

The global AI-enabled kitchen appliances market is a very niche with the presence of limited international players. The leading vendors are focusing on technological innovations and price differentiation to sustain the intense competition in the global market. The top companies are competing on the basis of features such as quality, quantity, technology, services, and price. The increase in mergers and acquisitions will lead to inorganical growth across the market over the next few years. The major players are launching smart connected appliances to attract the maximum number of consumers and boost their global AI-enabled kitchen appliances market share.

AI-enabled Kitchen Appliances Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product type, distribution, and geography.The global AI-enabled kitchen appliances market by product type is segmented into refrigerator, ovens, cooktops, & ranges, dishwasher, and others. Oven, cooktops, & ranges segment dominated the largest market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of more than 53% during the forecast period. The introduction of portable cooktop that consists of an induction cooktop, multi-sensor probe, and a mobile app is fueling the growth of this segment in the global market.The use of voice-controlled dishwashers for actions such as starting a program remotely or receiving wash cycle alerts or asking for advice will result in the evolution of the global AI-enabled kitchen appliances market.

The distribution channel segment in the global AI-enabled kitchen appliances market is divided into specialty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and online channels. Specialty stores occupied more than 1/3rd of the total market share in 2018. The easy availability of various kitchen and household appliances across specialty stores is driving the growth of this segment in the global market.The growing awareness about technological innovations related to cooking technologies, modular kitchens, and home and kitchen decor is driving the demand for innovative kitchen appliances in the global AI-enabled kitchen appliances market.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

The report considers the present scenario of the global AI-enabled kitchen appliances market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the AI-enabled kitchen appliances market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91409

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global AI-enabled kitchen appliances market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global AI-enabled kitchen appliances market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global AI-enabled kitchen appliances market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Papua New Guinea: Eye Makeup Market

Pakistan: Eye Makeup Market

New Zealand: Eye Makeup Market

Nepal: Eye Makeup Market

Myanmar: Eye Makeup Market

Mongolia: Eye Makeup Market

Malaysia: Eye Makeup Market

Laos: Eye Makeup Market

Indonesia: Eye Makeup Market