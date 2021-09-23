Global Wireless Headphones Market 2020 : Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

The global wireless headphones market is anticipated to generate revenues of around $34 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 20% during 2018-2024. The market research report also offers market share analysis in terms of unit volumes produced during the forecast period. The market is currently witnessing the incorporation of newer technologies such as gesture recognition and control, active head tracking, biometric monitoring, 3D surround sound delivery, and onboard storage in over-ear. The integration of these products with a home entertainment system will result in the evolution of the global market.The global wireless headphones market is driven by the increasing awareness about a wide range of cultures and music genres. The rapid advancement in technologies will fuel the growth of the global market over the next few years. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global wireless headphones market by product, distribution channel, material, and geography.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91401

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The major vendors in the global market are:

• Apple

• Bose

• Samsung

• Sony

• Sennheiser

Key Vendor Analysis

The global wireless headphones market is moderately diverse due to the presence of several international and regional players. The increasing demand for specialized, high-end, and better sound quality products will create lucrative opportunities for the leading players operating in the global market. The growing focus on the development of advanced products will help manufacturers access emerging regions worldwide. The recent innovations in the charging technologies will help players sustain the intense competition.

Wireless Headphones Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by features, type, price range, end-use, and geography.The global wireless headphones market by features is categorized into smart and non-smart. Smart features segment dominated more than half of total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of approximately 23% during the forecast period. The introduction of smart products that offer real-time problem-solving capabilities is gaining immense popularity in the global market.Non-smart products offer basic functionality such as connecting via Bluetooth, answering calls, and streaming music.The type segment is categorized into in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear. The over-ear wireless headphones are the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of around 27% during the forecast period. The launch of over-ear products with built-in capability to reduce external noise and extra comfort to the user is propelling the growth of this segment. The introduction of features such as hi-fidelity sound is fueling the demand for these products in the global market.

The additional capabilities of on-ear earphones such as noise cancellation, active noise cancellation, and controlling ambient sound are contributing to the growing revenues in the global wireless headphones market.The global wireless headphones market by end-use is segmented into entertainment, fitness & sports, and gaming. Entertainment segment dominated close to 2/3rd of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of approximately 21% during the forecast period. The evolution of the music industry and the popularity of portable devices such as iPods, MP3, MP4 players, and online music sites are the major factors attributing to the growth of this segment. The introduction of smart technology that provides features to control the ambient sounds and deliver a personalized listening experience will transform this market segment over the next few years.

The gaming industry is witnessing the development of products with longer-lasting batteries, ability to charge while playing, surround sound, hot battery swapping, and improved band and earpiece for increased comfort enabling the user to play for longer hours.The price range segment is divided into low, moderate, and premium. Moderate priced wireless headphones are the fastest growing segment in the global market, growing at a CAGR of approximately 22% during the forecast period. The introduction of medium-priced products that offer equalizer settings, multifunction buttons, better battery life, and some degree of resistance to water and sweat is fueling the growth of this segment.Premium range products offer hi-tech functionalities such as layered hearing and speech amplification in the global market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91401

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Features

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Price Range

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-users

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

The report considers the present scenario of the global wireless headphones market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global wireless headphones market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global wireless headphones market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Flexible Display Market

Industrial Valves Market

Video Surveillance as a Service Market

Silicon Carbide Market

Multifactor Authentication Market

Microprocessor and GPU Market

Ball Valves Market

Industrial Access Control Market

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market

Sensor Hub Market