Global Book Printing Market Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast till 2020-2027

The global book printing market is anticipated to reach values of around $49 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 1% during 2018-2024. The growing preference for offset printers and the rise in adoption of small and large-scale digital printing capabilities is expected to transform the market over the next few years. The rising trend of demand for shorter run printing jobs, fueled by increasing self-publishing and print-on-demand orders will create lucrative opportunities for leading vendors operating in the market.The global book printing market is driven by business consolidation and the rising number of self-publishing opportunities. The introduction and adoption of digital printing capabilities will revolutionize the global market over the next few years. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global book printing market by type, revenue channels, and geography.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The major vendors in the global book printing market are:

• RR Donnelley & Sons

• Quad Graphics

• LSC Communications

• CPI Corporate

Key Vendor Analysis

The global book printing marketis highly fragmented with the majority of the business rolling in from the US, China, and Hong Kong. The leading vendors are focusing on adoption of small- and large-scale digital printing capabilities to sustain the intense competition in the global market. The recent trend of self-publishing and print-on-demand orders is expected to transform the competition level in the market. The popularity of digital commerce and publishing platforms will create lucrative opportunities for leading players in the global market. The latest innovations in print technologies will help vendors increase their profitability in the global book printing market.

Book Printing Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by type, revenue channels, and geography.The book printing market by type is classified into children’s books, educational and professional books, leisure and lifestyle books, and other books. Leisure and lifestyle books dominated more than 1/3rd of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The rapid changes in the lifestyle of consumers and exponential increase in marketing and advertising activitiesare positively impacting the growth and development of this segment in the global market. The use of expensive glossy paper and color printing technologies is one of the major factors contributing to the revenues in this segment in the global market.The market for children’s print books is facing intense competition from several substitutes, some even backed by scientific researches, to maintain a significant share of time-use. The share of time-use is getting distributed among several day to day activities including study and school time, toys, indoor as well as outdoor games, and an increasing amount of digital content curated for children.

The revenue channel segment in the global book printing market is divided into publishers and self-publishing. Self-publishing is the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period. Self-publishing is the upcoming trend, gaining high traction among independent authors in the global market. Self-publishing is a very cost-effective way to publish a book as it removes the need for publishers and book agents in the market. This method is encouraging smaller, independent authors to get their work marketed to a large group of consumers at a significantly lower price.Books are also available to consumers through the publisher’s online shopping websites as well as online direct-to-consumer publishing and distribution channels such as Amazon KDP, Draft2Digital, Barnes & Noble, and Pronoun. Online sales accounted for over 40% of the distribution channel for books, while sales from mass merchants and book stores accounted for the remaining share. The major reasons for the spurt in online sales across major toy markets are the availability of variety and instant price comparison.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Book Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Revenue Channel

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

The report considers the present scenario of the global book printing market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global book printing market provides market size andgrowth rate for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global book printing market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global book printing market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

