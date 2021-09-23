Global Goat Milk Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The global goat milk market is estimated to reach revenues of around $15 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 7% during 2018-2024. The rise of modern trade benefit dairy due to reliance on chillers and cold chain logistics for categories like yogurt and fresh milk will attribute to the development of the global market. The growing awareness and increasing number of campaigns, advertisements, and digital marketing will boost the sales of these products in the market.The global goat milk market is driven by significant shifts in the preferences towards packaged branded dairy across emerging nations. The growing internet penetration, smartphone users, and online retailing are contributing to the growth of the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global goat milk market by product, by distribution channel, and geography.

The major vendors in the global goat milk market are:

• Dairy Goat Co-operation (DGC)

• Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd

• AVH Dairy Trade B.V.

• Delamere Dairy

• Stickney Hill Dairy

• Goat Partners International

• Meyenberg Goat Milk Products

• Granarolo Group

• FIT Company

• BAI Yue Group

• Groupe Lactalis

Key Vendor Analysis

The global goat milk market is highly fragmented. The leading vendors are competing by product quality, new products, and competitive pricing. The dynamic consumer choices and preferences differentiating across different regions will encourage the players to invest in the marketing and advertising of their products in the global market. The introduction of innovative and proprietary products will help manufacturers gain a larger global goat milk market share. The vendors are focusing on new product categories and new products with distinctive features, size, function, or manufacturing technology to attract maximum consumers in the global market.

Goat Milk Products Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, distribution channel, and geography.The global goat milk market by product is segmented into goat cheese, milk powder, packaged milk, UHT milk, and others. Goat cheese dominated approximately half of the total market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. The rapidly changing food habits and increasing health issues such as obesity and high level of cholesterol are driving the growth of this segment in the global market.UHT milk is approximately 50% cheaper than the fresh milk. The vendors are tapping the recent trend offlavored milk and launch new products to maximize profits and tap the opportunities in the global market. North America and Europe together account for three fourth of the market in 2018.

Online segment is the fastest growing segment in the global market, growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The rise ofbetter internet connectivity across developed and emerging nations is encouraging consumers to shop through online websites in the global goat milk products market. Various countries are focusing on enhancing their digital economies by increasing internet penetration and deploying LTE networks.The availability of extra discounts and products bundling offers is helping hypermarkets and supermarkets to attract a large number of consumers in the global goat milk market.

The report considers the present scenario of the global goat milk market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global goat milk market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global goat milk market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global goat milk market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

