Global Online Lottery Market | Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Price, Report and Forecast 2027

The global online lottery market is estimated to reach revenues of more than $10 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 8% during 2017-2023. The growing popularity of draw-based games and scratch-off instant games across European countries will positively impact the development of the global market. The increasing focus on investment intechnology, improving digital sales, and tapping on the new customer groups will propel the transformation of the market.The global online lottery market is driven by the increase in the per capita income, high adoption, growing interest, and growth of dual-income households. Countries such as the US, the UK, Sweden, Italy, and China & SAR are the largest revenues generators in the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global online lottery market by product, platform, and geography.

The major vendors in the global online lottery market are:

• Lotto Direct (theLotter.com)

• LottoSend (LottoSend.com)

• Play UK Internet (PlayHugeLottos.com)

• Legacy Eight

• Lotto Agent

Key Vendor Analysis

The global online lottery market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various regional and international players. The continual innovations and upgrades in digital gambling domainare intensifying the competition in the global market. The concentration in developed countries such as the Western European countries is high, while the market is in its nascent stage in developing online gambling economies such as the US and India. The leading vendors are focusing on developing new business models and focusing on diversifying their portfoliosto attract new consumers in the global market. The launch of innovative products will help players gain a larger global online lottery market share over the next few years.

Online Lottery Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, platform, and geography. Draw-based games dominated approximately half of the total market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. The increasing shift in demand from the traditional modes of physical draw-based games to the virtual one is augmenting the growth of this segment in the global market.Sports lottery activity involves placing bets across varied sports such as football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, boxing/MMA, Auto racing, and golf. Regions which have had a firm hold of the sports lottery market are Europe and China (Asia Pacific).

Desktop platforms occupied more than half of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Big screen, larger content view, and a quest for learning new technology are some of the primary factors attributing to the growth of this segment in the global market.The increased penetration of smartphones has given rise to a number of the mobile application-based lottery. The ease of convenience it offers to an end-user in gambling within the comfort of their own space is the major reason behind the segment’s growth.

The study considers the present scenario of the global online lottery market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global online lottery market provides market size andgrowth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insightsinto current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global online lottery market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global online lottery market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

