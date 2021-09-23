US Contract Catering Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2027

The US contract catering market is estimated to reach values of approximately $63 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2017-2023. The focus on innovation and new approaches will help contract caterers attract a large number of consumers in the US market. Companies are offering a complete dining experience with fresh, customized meals in the morning and afternoon to meet dynamic consumer requirements in the market. The US contract catering market is driven by the demand for round-the-clock access to high-quality food on a work day. The emergence of sophisticated palates and desire for variety is fueling the need to offer multiple dining options in the US market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the US contract catering market by industry, contract type, delivery, and facility.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91366

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The major vendors in the US market are:

• Compass Group

• Sodexo

• Aramark Services

• Delaware North

• Elior Group

The report considers the present scenario of the US contract catering market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Contract Catering Market in US – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by industry, contract type, delivery, and facility. The sports and leisure segment dominated less than 1/3rd of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.Sports stadiums and venues are the largest revenue generators in this segment in the US market. The incorporation of seasonal and local food, sourcing more fair trade, organic, and sustainable vegetarian meals in the healthcare sector will transform the market.

On and off-premise segment dominated close to half of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. The growing need to reduce overhead costs and increase flexibility is driving the popularity of on and off-premise facilities in the US market. The fixed-price segment occupied majority of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. Single service segment occupied the second largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. The growing demand for personalized flexibility and expertise services contributes to the growing revenues in this segment in the US market.

Contract Catering Market in US – Dynamics

The recent trend to bring down costs, reduce headcount, and improve efficiency is driving the need for outsourcing in the contract catering market in US. The emergence of a new age outsourcing facilities that help to enhance the quality of catering to the needs and demands of their staff via expert knowledge is expected to transform the market. From outdoor grills to destination dining spaces to special food-related events, a host of renditions of foodservice deliveries that provide “eatertainment” as opposed to just a snack bar or food kiosk are becoming part of the appeal of the services offered by these companies. The vendors are creating a unique gastronomical experience to enhance the customer satisfaction levels in the contract catering market in US. The leading companies are implementing 4G, RFID, mobile apps, and smartphones through digital technology and changing the way food are presented and delivered in the contract catering market in US. The leading companies are leveraging technology to provide more information, customized orders, and shorter waiting times in the US market.

Table of Contet

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Contract Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Industry

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Delivery

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Facility

5 Report Assumptions and Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

The report considers the present scenario of the US contract catering market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of US contract catering market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the US contract catering market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the US contract catering market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Kuwait: Eye Makeup Market

Jordan: Eye Makeup Market

Israel: Eye Makeup Market

Iraq: Eye Makeup Market

Iran: Eye Makeup Market

Bahrain: Eye Makeup Market

Middle East: Eye Makeup Market

United Kingdom: Eye Makeup Market

Turkey: Eye Makeup Market

Kenya Data Center

UK Data Center Market

Italy Data Center Market

Nigeria Data Center Market

Malaysia Crawler Excavator Market

Vietnam Crawler Excavator Market

Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market

Philippines Crawler Excavator Market