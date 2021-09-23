Packaged Coconut Water Market | Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Development, Price, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The packaged coconut water market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 26% during the period 2019–2025. The global packaged coconut water market is driven by the growing preference for beverages, which are natural, healthy, and convenient. Coconut water is at the cusp of rapid growth on account of its versatile characteristics. This product has exerted a universal consumer appeal for being natural, unadulterated, virtually unprocessed, pure, and organic by virtue. These add-on benefits have naturally paved the way for its rapid growth in the past decade. These qualities have further radically shaped the beverage market wherein either focused vendors dealing with these products are flourishing, or the existing players gradually are diversifying their portfolios to include healthier alternatives to stay competitive in the market.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The coconut water has emerged as one of the highly competitive markets since 2019. The entry of players such as Vita Coco in 2004, followed by the venture of FMCG giants such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola through O.N.E and Zico brands, has breathed a new life in the market. With more than 200 recognized players in the industry today, it is highly fragmented where the intensity of the competition is high. Along with coconut water brands, vendors are trying to gain an edge over substitutes such as plant-based waters, sports drinks, and conventional fruit juices as they determine the significance of market share and success significantly.

PACKAGED COCONUT WATER MARKET SEGMENTATION

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation by variant, type, category, packaging, distributor, and geography. Packaged plain coconut water is finding high demand, especially for medical formulations and cosmetics. Coconut water is observing consumption due to the unaltered nature and the versatility of usage for several potential end-users. Since people need low-calorie and no preservative drinks, unflavored coconut drinks are the preferred option as they have low calories than flavored ones. Flavored coconut water, which is sweetened with appropriate flavors, can be easily pitched as a healthy substitute, improving adoption opportunities among this segment. Flavored health drinks are likely to be at the consumption front as the shift in consumer preference in developed countries is for cola and caffeine products. Another major factor driving the segment growth is that sweetened drinks offer vendors the scope to derive better cost savings by optimizing the input ingredient composition.

The millennial segment is driving the demand for sweetened variants; they are increasingly showing a preference for lifestyle drinks, which come with a blend of taste, flavor, and health. The growing demand for packaged sweetened coconut water alone is set to witness high growth during the forecast period with the entry of new players and high demand for innovative drinks from the consumer segment. However, sweetened beverages contain 2X times sugar than the unsweetened that can hinder the growth in the calorie-conscious population.

The non-sparkling packaged coconut water market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 25% during the period 2019–2025. Non-sparkling coconut water is widely available in the unflavored form, which is of low calories. Hence, the growing preference for low-calorie drinks is likely to boost the non-sparkling segment during the forecast period. The segment is the preferred option for both millennials and baby boomers, which is the reason for the significant market size. Further, consumers are more concerned with the potential side-effects of consuming carbonated coconut waters. The addition of flavor enhancers such as sodium and other additives could be harmful.

Ecofriendly paperboards such as Tetra Pak are more dominant in the market. They tend to remain as the foremost choice for market leaders such as Vita Coco, O.N.E owing to their sustainable nature and on-the-go convenience. More than 65% of coconut water producers prefer paperboards and carton packs for their package and distribution. Paperboards are the most preferred mode of packaging in countries such as China, Russia, Brazil, and India, where tetra packs drive the beverage packaging market. With coconut water brands are investing in innovating new flavors and forms, considerable cost-cutting can be done through packaging in paperboards.

Since the shelf lives of packaged coconut drinks are less than one-year, efficient distribution and logistics sourcing is required. Retailers constitute as much as 80% of the sale in this segment. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the ideal channels for the sale of large volumes for commercial consumption. Supermarkets have the largest share in the North American region due to the abundant availability of retail chains. Hypermarkets are also growing in numbers in developing economies such as India.

The study considers the present scenario of the packaged coconut water market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

