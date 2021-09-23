Hair Loss Products Market | Industry Share, Price, Growth, Trends, Report 2020-2027

The hair loss products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019–2025. The global hair loss products market is witnessing robust growth, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. An increasing number of customers demanding hair loss products to meet functional purposes has been driving the market over the last few years. The number of people with hair ailments is growing at a steady pace.

Key Vendors

• Henke

• Loreal

• Unilever

• P&G

• Henkel

• Coty

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Customer demands have steered the global hair loss products market. Manufacturers have been introducing new produces depending on the prevailing trends in fashion, beauty, and personal sectors. However, this has not been able to increase the demand for hair care products. This is because new trends and products showcased by celebrities and influencers on social media are one of the primary factors propelling the market in the current scenario.

HAIR LOSS PRODUCTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, gender, distribution channels, and geography. Shampoos and conditioners are the most widely penetrated hair care products worldwide. The segment accounts for the largest revenue share among both male and female consumers across the globe. One key reason for the high adoption of these products, especially among men, is the convenience of usage as they can easily be fit into daily bathing and grooming routines.

Oils are the most common and widely utilized hair care products and constitute an essential component of hair care kit, primarily in developing countries of APAC. Oils are gaining traction in European countries such as France and Italy. The growth is on account of the incorporation of organic and essential oil extracts, which have regrowth properties.

The women segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing fashion awareness and collective popularity of hair care products among females. More than 80% of women are apprehensive about the ingredients in the products related to essential care. Hence, the demand is not growing for organic-based products, but also ingredients.

In the US, over 23% of women are suffering from hair loss or other weakening conditions. Pattern hair loss or Androgenetic Alopecia (AGA), is the most prevalent type of hair loss in men and women. Hence, the growth of the women’s hair fall products market is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

The distribution channel modes include online and offline mediums. The online segment includes official company websites and third-party vendors. The offline channel is further segmented into supermarkets, department stores, chemists, catalogs, spas & salons, and other modes such as hair clinics. To gain a competitive edge, vendors are relying on the multi-channel sales model.

The study considers the present scenario of the hair loss products market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is growth rate of hair loss treatment products market size in India?

2. What is the global hair loss products market size and growth rate?

3. Which is the leading segment/geography in the global hair loss products market?

4. What is the market size of hair loss shampoo industry?

5. What are the key drivers, trends, and factors driving the global hair loss products market?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

