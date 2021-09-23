Europe Stage Lighting Market | Industry, Size, Share, Analysis, Price, Trends, Growth, Report 2020-2027

The Europe stage lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019–2025. The Europe stage lighting market grew at a significant rate during the period 2016−2018. With the increase in consumer spending, the prospects of stage lightings in several European countries have improved. Europe is witnessing an increase in the per capita disposable income of end-consumers, driving the consumer market in the region. An improving economy in several European countries has increased disposable income in Europe. This has driven consumers’ discretionary spending on leisure activities.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91075

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendors

• HARMAN International

• Osram

• Philips

• Absen America

• Altman Lighting

• Antari

• Apollo Design Technology

• Ayrton

Insights by Vendors

The stage lighting market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of local as well as international players. The leading vendors are Philips, Osram, and HARMAN International (Samsung). The competition among these key players is intense. The market concentration in Western European countries is high. The competition between vendors exists based on offerings and pricing. Vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth. The focus is heavily shifting toward the LED fixtures.

The adoption rate of stage lighting systems among end-users worldwide has been impressive. Due to increased demand, the market has witnessed the entry of several new vendors. The competition among these companies has intensified, leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions. The price is set to become a major base for competition among players to gain an edge over other vendors in the market. Further, the growth of vendors depends on its condition, GDP growth, and industry development. High capital requirements and rapid advances in technology are major entry barriers for new players. Therefore, to attain sustainability, expand into other geographies, and revive domestic demand are essential factors for the vendors. Vendors can boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize product costs and mitigate associated risks.

Europe Stage Lighting Market: Segmentation

This research report includes detailed segmentation by products, end-user, fixture, application, and country. The lighting fixture segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The application of these fixtures, especially parabolic aluminized reflectors (PAR), is growing due to the growth in concert lightings and theatrical performances in Europe. Similarly, striplights are finding their usage in worship places, museums and art exhibitions, and bands. With the increase in the number of roadshow performances and exhibitions, a high focus on backstage visualization has contributed to the growth of the strip/border/Cyc segment across the globe.

Musicians, artists, and rappers are traveling across the world to promote their albums and connect to their fans regularly. Hence, the increasing number of live performances, the growing number of music concerts and festivals, and the growth in music tour shows by celebrities are likely to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The fixed installation segment will grow owing to the growth of the architainment industry during the forecast period. Conventional lighting fixtures are the major end-users of fixed stage installation. However, the increased proliferation of LED lighting has created a new pool of opportunities for LED module manufacturers. Moreover, the use of fixtures for facades helps in creating attention, facilitating orientation, conveying messages, and communicating emotions.

The static fixture segment dominated the market share in 2019. However, the increasing demand for automated and intelligent fixtures owing to their flexibility and adjustment during the forecast period. The demand for static fixtures is expected to be replaced by automated fixtures. As automated fixtures offer flexibility for designers in terms of adjustments and alterations, static fixtures are expected to witness the loss of their market share during the forecast period. The demand for static fixtures will remain high in developing countries where LED usage is not proliferated, and end-user industries remain dependent on static sources for stage illumination.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91075

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Concerts constituted the largest application segment in 2019, and the segment is likely to retain its position during the forecast period. The concert industry has been witnessing success with a rapid and continuous increase in demand for live entertainment across Europe. The introduction of Virtual and Augmented reality has highly influenced live music performances, and the stage lighting highly supports this technology. The concert market is expected to increase due to the growth in urban population, development of global infrastructure, increase in global GDP, and GDP per capita, the high penetration of smartphones. Europe is experiencing a constant increase in live music venues. In 2018, the UK registered an increase of 12%, followed by Germany. People in France, Germany, and the UK are attending more music concerts than visiting pubs, clubs. Europe and North America are highly mature markets as they hold nearly three-fourths of corporate events revenue. The industry is continuing to evolve as planners find new ways to optimize design and execution. Planners focus on driving factors such as convenience, safety, locations, and cost. Countries in Europe and North America prioritize property type and airlift & access.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Application Type

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the Europe stage lighting market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the Europe stage lighting market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Offers sizing and growth prospects of the Europe stage lighting market for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the Europe stage lighting market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Saudi Arabia Data Center Market

Philippines Data Center Market

Decentralized Water Treatment Market

Medical Tourism Market

Immunoglobulins Market

Mexico Crawler Excavator Market

France Crawler Excavator Market

Colombia Crawler Excavator Market

Brazil Crawler Excavator Market

Middle East & Africa Data Center Market

US Hyperscale Data Center Market

APAC Data Center Power Market

Allergy Treatment Market

Adhesives & Sealants Market