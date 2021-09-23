Global Heat Not Burn Tobacco Market Size, Price, Industry Growth, Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The global heat not burn tobacco market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 22% during the period 2019–2025. The heat not burn tobacco market is growing at a tremendous rate due to an increase in the popularity of HnB products and devices in the US, Japan, and South Korea. With the increase in demand and the increasing awareness of health concerns, the HnB tobacco market is growing rapidly across the globe. The APAC region enjoys major shares because of the large smoking population and continuous shift toward innovative smoking products. The market is witnessing the introduction of innovative products to drive the sale as end-users are looking for enhanced smoking experience. Thus, the introduction of HnB products in the market has disrupted the revenue of traditional cigarettes up to an extent. Although the sale of HnB products is lower than traditional cigarettes, the sale and revenue of large tobacco companies are witnessing a decline. These products are experiencing popularity among existing smokers and ex-smokers as they offer a different vaping sensation. Cost efficiency and easy availability are the other major drivers for growth. However, owing to stringent government regulations, the HnB tobacco market is witnessing hindrance in its growth.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91056

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendors

• Philip Morris International

• Japan Tobacco International (JTI)

• British American Tobacco

• Imperial Brands

Insights by Vendors

The acceptance rate of HnB products among smokers worldwide has been impressive. The heat not burn tobacco market has witnessed the entry of several new vendors. The competition among these companies has increased, leading to the introduction of several innovative and advanced products. These players compete on several factors, such as price, availability, brand, and safety. However, the price is set to become a major base for the competition among players to gain a competitive edge. Further, the growth of vendors depends on its condition, GDP growth, and industry development. High capital requirements and rapid advances in technology are major entry barriers for new players.

Heat not Burn Tobacco Market: Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, distribution, and geography. HnB tobacco devices are emerging as the best alternative for tobacco. They have become popular with consumers since they are easy to use, safe, and adequately mimic the experience of smoking. Innovation and competition have produced a new generation of HnB products that are changing the tobacco landscape. The industry is growing rapidly in Europe, especially in the UK, Italy, Poland, and France. The HnB tobacco market will double in Western Europe during the forecast period. Although the share of HnB products is minuscule when compared to cigarettes, they are expected to grow. The HnB consumables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20%. The demand for capsules and cartridges is growing with the increasing purchase of HnB devices.

The sale of HnB products takes place via two major distribution channels – retail and online. The majority of the revenue comes from retail distribution channels such as convenience stores, tobacco shops, grocery shops, drug stores, and supermarkets. The distribution environment is rapidly evolving with systems, and processes are being upgraded at a rapid pace. Changes are being spurred by expanding competition, accelerating digitization, constant disintermediation, and consumerization of expectations. As the heat not burn tobacco market is highly consumer-centric, distributors are increasingly focusing on extending their reach to vape stores and local outlets. The online sale contributed over a 6% share of the overall revenue to the global market in 2019, propelled in large by the demand from retailers, dealers, and consumers for a multi-channel approach and support. HnB products are also sold majorly through vendor websites and online retailers. A lot of offline distributors are moving the sale process online by incorporating e-commerce solutions and enterprise resource planning systems.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Terminologies

5.4 Pricing Assumption

5.5 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the HnB tobacco market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the heat not burn tobacco market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain a competitive advantage

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Nicaragua: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Jamaica: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Honduras: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Haiti: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Guyana: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Guatemala: Facial Skin Care Products Market

El Salvador: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Ecuador: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Dominican Republic: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Cuba: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Costa Rica: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Colombia: Facial Skin Care Products Market

Digital PCR (dpcr) and Real-Time PCR (qpcr) Market

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market