Global Vape Market Size, Share Industry, Analysis, Price, Trends, Report 2020-2027

The global vape market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the period 2019–2025. The vape market is witnessing a shift from smoking to vaping. Veteran vapors and heavy smokers have started to switch to bulky vapor mods. It is expected that the vapor products market would be driven further by VTMs and personal vaporizers during the forecast period. Disposables and rechargeable e-cigarettes are witnessing a decline in their revenue as well as popularity worldwide as VTMs offer flexibility in terms of filling e-juices and are proving cost-effective in the long run. Unlike disposables and rechargeable e-cigarettes that can be refilled only with the company’s own brand of cartridges, VTMs, and personal vaporizers can be refilled with e-juices produced by any company. Hence, vaping is substantially cost-effective in the long run than traditional tobacco cigarettes and disposables/rechargeable e-cigarettes, which is expected to affect the market during the forecast period.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91049

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendors

• Altria Group

• British American Tobacco (BAT)

• Imperial Brands

• Japan Tobacco International (JTI)

• Philip Morris International (PMI)

Insights by Vendors

The competitive scenario in the global vape market is currently intensifying. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as continual innovations and upgrades are the characteristics of this market. The present scenario is driving vendors to change and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence. The market is highly fragmented, with over 300 vendors that operate and sell e-cigarettes under different brand names across the world. Before the entry of major tobacco players in the vaping domain, small companies are engaged in the supplying e-cigarettes. The entry of large tobacco companies poses a significant threat to small vapor products’ vendors. Large companies such as Philip Morris International, Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco, and Japan Tobacco International are all set to explore the market worldwide.

Vape Market: Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by E-vapor, HnB tobacco, distribution, and geography. E-liquids were the largest revenue-generating product category of the global vape market in 2019. The major reason behind high market shares can be attributed to the increased proliferation of Vapor/Tank/Mods (VTM). North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period due to growing technological advancements, developed GDP, increasing manufacturers, and rising demand for e-liquid from this region is surging the growth.

Open tanks systems started to gain popularity among end-users in 2014 when the global e-vapor market faced an influx of private label products, and vaping enthusiasts started demanding strong vaping experience. However, VTMs are more prevalent in European countries such as Italy, France, Spain, Germany, and the UK, where the penetration has crossed 50% mark. The existing demand in the US, Italy, and the UK, along with growing demand from Poland, China, and Russia, will propel the growth during the forecast period.

Cig-a-likes are the first generation of e-cigarettes designed to mimic traditional cigarettes. The advent of closed tanks systems and VTMs has affected the sale of cig-a-likes since 2014. Further, a weak battery power, along with low vapor-producing capacity, leads to dissatisfaction among end-users. Thus, the demand started to decline. However, with the introduction of modern-day cig-a-likes such as the one by V2 Cigs (V2 Cigs EX series), cig-a-likes are started to witness growth.

The HnB market is growing rapidly across the globe. APAC is the largest market for HnB products, followed by Europe. The APAC region enjoys a larger share because of the large smoking population and continuous shift toward smoking innovative products. Besides, South Korea, Italy, Russia, and the Czech Republic are the robust market for heat-not-burn products. HnB products are getting popular with the shift in social culture and increasing health consciousness among people. The rise in demand for these products has enabled companies to bring innovations in products and spend more on promotion. The industry is also growing quickly in Europe, especially the UK, Italy, Poland, and France. The market value of heat-not-burn products is expected to grow twice in Western Europe than Eastern Europe. Although the heat not burn market share is minuscule compared to cigarettes, they are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market size for HnB tobacco consumables is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the period 2019–2025.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91049

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The distribution environment is rapidly evolving, with systems and processes being upgraded at a rapid pace. Changes are spurred by expanding competition, accelerating digitization, constant disintermediation, and consumerization of expectations. B2B commerce is witnessing the increase in expectations that are associated mainly with B2C, such as transparent pricing and communities and social connections. This is expected to continue during the forecast period the focus on lowering costs, improving efficiencies, and opening up to new opportunities. With the vapor products market being highly consumer-and community-centric, distributors are increasingly focusing on extending their reach to vape stores and local outlets. E-vapor products are also available to end-users through online OEMs’ e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores. In 2019, retail sales constituted over 70% of the distribution model, and online stores constituted the rest. The increased demand from retailers, dealers, and consumers for a multi-channel approach and support is driving the growth of the segment.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Product

4.4.2 Distribution Channel

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Terminologies

5.4 Pricing Assumptions

5.5 Market Size Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the vape market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the vape market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Offers sizing and growth prospects of the market during the forecast period

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Non-contact Thermometer

Healthcare-associated Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Wound Care Market

Sexual Wellness Market in East Asia

Child and Maternal Dietary Supplements Market

Robotic Surgical Devices Market

Spine Implants

Hearing Aids Market

Sexual Wellness Market in Europe

Sexual Lubricant Market

Condom Market

Aortic Stent Graft Market

Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Coronary Stents Market

Corporate Wellness Market in the US