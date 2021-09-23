Global Daylight Market Analysis Industry Price 2020, Trends, Growth, Size, and Forecast till 2027

The global daylight market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019–2025. The global daylight market is driven by the rise in construction output at national, regional, and global levels. The market will witness rapid growth during the forecast period, driven by an increased emphasis on environmental sustainability and reduction of energy consumption in commercial and residential buildings. Moreover, inspired by installation in new buildings as well as renovation and replacement of existing structures. Daylight systems are used in both residential and commercial facilities, including retail, hospitality, hospitals, educational institutes, government institutes, warehouses, and other industrial facilities.

Key Vendors

• VKR Group

• Anderson

• JELD-WEN

• Kingspan Light + Air

• Fakro

• Sun-Tek Skylights

Insights by Vendors

The global daylight market is highly competitive, with the presence of a large number of public and private companies. These vendors typically compete on key parameters such as product design, quality, reliability, support services, and price. Rapid technological advancements are adversely impacting the vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades of products. The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence.

Daylight Market: Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, end-user, installation, and geography. The increase in spending on new office and commercial buildings in China and the growth of residential construction in the US are key contributors to the window segment. The US and China are expected to drive the global demand for windows during the forecast period. The new residential construction will account for the majority of the demand in the coming years.

The rapidly developing infrastructure and construction output in emerging markets are driving the global skylight market. Infrastructural development, renovations, and remodeling of existing commercial and residential buildings would support the growth of the segment. In mature regions such as North America and Europe, growth is mainly driven by product innovations. However, the high installation cost of skylights is a primary challenge for growth during the forecast period.

Curtain or window walls are a popular choice among architects as they allow maximum lights in the building. The primary benefit of curtain walls is they allow natural light into the interior space, reducing the need for artificial lighting, hence reducing electric bills. Further, these curtain walls are airtight and can prevent rain or moisture intrusion. However, maintenance of curtain walls is one of the primary challenges for the growth as they generally require professional expertise.

The rise in renovation activities and growth of commercial properties in major markets, including the US, Canada, China, Brazil, Germany, the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, are driving the commercial daylight segment. Increasing government regulations and active policies to reduce energy consumption in commercial buildings are boosting demand. Further, active renovation policies are also contributing to growth. A similar trend has also been observed in North American countries where manufacturers are increasingly focusing on environmental sustainability and green building construction. The growing replacement demand for windows and skylights in residential buildings to improve energy efficiency is primarily responsible for the growth of residential daylights. Although construction and expansion of residential units will drive the market, a majority of the demand will be generated from house renovation projects. Modern house decors demand improved aesthetics, which would drive the demand for products such as skylights and curtain walls.

One of the major causes of replacement demand is increasing awareness of energy efficiency among buildings and residential houses. Innovations in energy efficiency are considered a critical tool to fight climate change and deliver major benefits to the people. Homeowners undertake improvement to make residential properties comfortable, upgrade air conditioning and heating systems, waterproof roofs and basements, soundproof rooms, and extend their homes and boost energy savings. Further, the growing demand for photovoltaic, smart, and electric daylight systems is driving replacement demand in both commercial and professional sectors.

The construction sector accounts for approximately 39% of the global C02 emission. Thus, the construction industry is one of the least sustainable industries in the world. As part of the worldwide effort to avert a climate crisis, the urban population requires to evolve away from their reliance on concrete. Several property firms and architects are thus committed to making their buildings zero carbon by 2030. The construction industry is increasingly shifting toward sustainable methods and green architecture, thereby giving rise to innovative designs. The growth of sustainability in construction is driving the market for daylight systems. About 51% of the global construction projects in the next three years are estimated to be sustainable ones. Thus, the rapidly growing construction market in both commercial and residential sectors is expected to increase demand for daylights during the forecast period.

The study considers the present scenario of the daylighting market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the global daylight market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the daylight market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

