Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Size, Share, Industry, Analysis, Price, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The global invisible orthodontics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 23% during the period 2019–2025. The global orthodontics industry is expected to witness significant growth due to the rapid shift from traditional & visible metal braces to invisible ones such as lingual and clear aligners. Several orthodontic solutions are being introduced due to the growing demand for treatment from the teenager and young adult population segment. The market is likely to grow mainly due to the increase in misaligned teeth or malocclusion disorders and the high adoption of the latest generation of invisible orthodontic appliances. Advanced braces are easy to use, consume less time to fix, reduce tooth decay, and help in proper chewing of food. Hence, these factors are likely to contribute to market growth.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market)."

Key Vendors

• Align Technology

• Danaher

• 3M

• Institut Straumann

• Dentsply Sirona

Insights by Vendors

The global market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of several global regional and local players. The dominant players have a wide geographic footprint, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities. These players are expected to dominate the market with the introduction of safe and efficient invisible orthodontics products in the market. Global players are likely to focus on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and strategic partnerships to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market. Prominent players are expected to offer the latest generation products, such as clear aligners. Although the market offers significant growth opportunities due to sufficiently available substitute products and the dominance of major vendors dominance in the market.

Invisible Orthodontics Market: Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, patient group, end-users, and geography. The clear aligners segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing number of tooth misalignment disorders. In the US, over 70 million adults and teenagers visit the dentist to fix issues to traditional brackets. They prefer clear aligners as they are nearly invisible, removable, easy to clean, and offer a reduced chance of tooth decay. The increasing need for looking attractive with safe orthodontic products is expected to drive the growth of the segment. The ceramic braces segment is likely to grow at a moderate rate due to the rise in malocclusion. Ceramic braces are likely to be preferred by teenagers and adults to ensure rigid and absolute cooperation between now healthy and mature teeth. The growing demand for aesthetically attractive braces for orthodontic treatment is expected to drive the demand for lingual braces. These braces are fixed at the back of the teeth, which make them nearly invisible from the front. The braces offer customized options depending on the patient’s requirements and provide high comfort.

Advances in orthodontic technology have made treatment more comfortable and less noticeable. These cosmetic dentistry products are now designed with CAD/CAM and 3-D technology, hence offered precise and accurate solutions for misaligned teeth in adults. Advanced treatment options are focused on minimizing the appearance of the appliance to fit any lifestyle of adults better. The children & adolescent segment is likely to grow due to the increasing incidence of malocclusion in teenagers and adolescents. Spacing, crowding, bite, and alignment can easily be treated with advanced treatment options such as invisible orthodontics. The application of clear aligners, ceramic, and lingual braces offers durability and improves chewing and digestion. Teens are conscious about their looks during the high schools, and such invisible orthodontics are expected to gain popularity in this patient group. The dental services industry is likely to witness a trend of consolidation and the corresponding rise in DSOs, especially in developed countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK.

Dental and orthodontic clinics are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR on account of the increasing number of private clinics as well as solo dental practices, especially in developing and emerging countries. Large dental clinics are entering into partnerships with invisible orthodontics vendors, thereby boosting growth. Patients with malocclusion disorders prefer to receive a highly personalized tooth straightening treatment from dental clinics, thus bolstering their share in the market.

The study considers the present scenario of the invisible orthodontics market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the invisible orthodontics market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2019–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

