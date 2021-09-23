Global Bed And Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner Market Demand, Trends, Industry, Analysis Report and Forecast 2020-2027

The global bed and upholstery vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2019–2025. The bed and upholstery vacuum cleaner market is currently at an introductory stage, with limited companies offering these products. Due to the lack of awareness and non-availability, these devices have lower penetration than other vacuum cleaners. However, the market is primarily driven by urbanization, improving living standards, and fast-paced lifestyles. Product differentiation and innovations are expected to support growth. A majority of the demand is generated from developed regions of Europe and North America. The US is one of the key markets for bed and upholstery vacuum cleaners worldwide.

Key Vendors

• Hoover

• Raycop

• Dyson

• Sowtech

• Iris

• Euleven

• Housmile

• Kent

• Dibea

• Houzetek

• EcoGecko

• Yejen

Insights by Vendors

The bed and upholstery vacuum cleaner market is a niche market with the presence of a limited number of global and local vendors. Rapidly evolving market dynamics with regard to product innovations and advancements is likely to act as a catalyst to intensify the competition. Vendors are expected to alter and redefine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence. The introduction of handheld cordless vacuum cleaners has intensified the competition. The competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product extensions, innovations, and M&A. Besides, the market is expected to be fueled by the increasing emphasis on sustainable and smart infrastructure development, such as infrastructure 4.0, along with IoT. The introduction of innovative and advanced solutions in the market is likely to urge competitiveness among major players. These players compete on various factors such as price, operational efficiency, quality, eco-friendliness, and variety.

Bed and Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner Market: Segmentation

This research report includes detailed segmentation by product type, power type, distribution, and geography. Corded vacuum cleaners capture over 70% of the market share. Despite the challenge of maneuverability, these devices are preferred as they are more operational reliability than cordless devices. The growing trend of a lavish and fast-paced lifestyle, coupled with robust economic growth, is supporting the growing demand for these devices. Europe dominates both the cordless and corded markets. The market is expected to witness innovations, including supporting automatic cord wrappers, thereby generating high demand among consumers.

Cordless vacuum cleaners are expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the high maneuverability they offer. Such cleaners are lightweight and portable; however, they have a runtime of 10–20 minutes. Vendors are increasingly focusing on introducing cordless cleaners with a longer runtime, which is likely to affect their demand.

Vacuum cleaners with below 400 watts power capacity are dominating the market, and they are likely to dominate during the forecast period as the demand for energy-efficient electronic devices is growing. Another important factor driving the demand for these devices is the availability of optimum suction power for mattresses and carpet cleaning without harming the material, which, in turn, is expected to bolster the growth.

Above 400 watts vacuum cleaners have high suction power and are beneficial for carpets cleaning, long covering coatings, and upholstery furniture. Countries such as Germany, Spain, Italy, UK, France, and other Nordic countries are expected to witness growth in the demand for bed and upholstery vacuum cleaners. The US is estimated to be the largest market for cordless bed and upholstery vacuum cleaners due to the increased disposable incomes, high internet penetration, and increasing adoption of modern technology. Moreover, the increasing awareness of maintaining a dust-free environment is likely to drive the above 400 watts segment.

Bed and upholstery vacuum cleaners are mainly sold via dealers and distributors. These devices have been majorly manufactured in developed regions and sold through retail channels and e-commerce platforms. The dealer and distributors segment accounted for a share of 35% in 2019. Vendors are increasingly promoting their products through online platforms due to the increased popularity and penetration of high-speed internet. The online sales contribute over 15% of the revenue. The growth in online sales is likely to increase by over 10% YOY during the forecast period.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the bed and upholstery vacuum cleaner market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Offers sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

