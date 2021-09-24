Ferro Titanium Powder Market | Industry Analysis, Growth, Price, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

Ferro Titanium Powder Market By Type (Electrothermal Method, Electric Silicon Thermal Method, Others) and Application (Industrial, Medical, Aerospace, Additives & Coatings, Energy, Others) – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Ferro Titanium Powder Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Titanium is used in steelmaking for deoxidation, grain-size control, carbon and nitrogen control, and stabilization. During steelmaking, titanium is introduced as ferrotitanium because of its lower melting temperature and higher density compared to those of titanium scrap. Ferrotitanium is usually produced by induction melting of titanium scrap with iron or steel; however, it is also produced directly from titanium mineral concentrates.

Competitive Analysis

Metal & Alloys Corporation

Metraco

Miller and Company

Global Titanium Inc.

Mottram

Cometal S.A.

Kamman Group

Metcast

Asmet

Tennant Metallurgical Group

Mast Europe

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Drivers and Restraints

The increasing demand, forever narrowing tolerances in specification of the physical properties of iron and steel, and of chemical composition on which they depend, coupled with the introduction of much faster .melting processes, emphasize. The need for more accurate and rapid quality surveillance in which the analytical control of chemical composition at all stages of production is of major importance. To meet the close specifications of chemical composition and physical properties demanded by the customer rigorous control over raw materials, intermediate products and the finished steel is exercised, to an increasing extent in the works, with the help of various instrumental analytical techniques.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2. France Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4. Russia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5. Italy Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.3.1. China Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3.2. Japan Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3.3. Korea Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3.4. India Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3.5. Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.4.1. Brazil Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.4.2. Argentina Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.4.3. Columbia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.4.4. Rest of South America Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

4.5.1. Saudi Arabia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.5.2. United Arab Emirates Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.5.3. Egypt Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.5.4. Nigeria Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.5.5. South Africa Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.5.6. Turkey Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.5.7. Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

5. Ferro Titanium Powder Market, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Ferro Titanium Powder Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Ferro Titanium Powder Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2014-2018)

5.3. Electrothermal Method

5.3.1. Global Electrothermal Method Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Electric Silicon Thermal Method

5.4.1. Global Electric Silicon Thermal Method Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Global Others Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

