DNA Microarray Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Advancements in DNA microarray techniques, growing prevalence of various diseases, and increasing need for rapid and accurate diagnosis are key factors fueling global market growth

Market size: USD 2,978.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends: Government initiatives to promote DNA microarray techniques

The global DNA microarray market size is expected to reach USD 8677.7 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of cancer, growing adoption of DNA microarray technology in various applications such as cancer research, genetic disease diagnosis, and personalized medicine are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

DNA microarray is a laboratory tool used for measuring patterns of several genes simultaneously. It is a collection of microscopic DNA spots that are attached to a solid surface that aid in measuring expression of large number of genes at once. These microarrays are extensively used in gene expression, early-stage cancer detection, and drug discovery. The DNA microarray market is gaining significant traction in recent years. Increasing applications of DNA microarray technique, rapid growth in genomics and medical sector, rising prevalence of several chronic diseases and growing adoption of microarray techniques to detect various infectious diseases is boosting demand for DNA microarray across the world. Factors such as growing adoption of genetic testing, rising research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, and rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure and facilities are boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing investments by leading players to develop more efficient and enhanced DNA microarrays is expected to boost growth of the global DNA microarray market during the forecast period. In addition, growing focus on R&D in cancer is projected to open lucrative opportunities for key players going ahead.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Illumina, Affymetrix, Biometrix Technology, Arrayit, Sengenics, WaferGen, Applied Microarrays, Savyon Diagnostics, Scienion AG, Gyros AB, Agilent Technologies, Roche NimbleGen Inc., ProteoGenix, NextGen Sciences, Discerna, and Luminex Corporation

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/288

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

The Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA) segment is expected to register highest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. The oDNA microarrays are preferred over cDNA as they offer more hybridization specificity and are thus used for analyzing gene expression and single nucleotide polymorphisms.

Among the application segment, the drug discovery segment is projected to account for fastest revenue growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, and growing demand for DNA microarrays in drug discovery processes including disease pathway identification, compound screening, and clinical trials.

The academic & research institutes segment is projected to account for significant revenue growth during the forecast period owing to extensive use of DNA microarray in ongoing research and development activities and government funds for various research projects.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global DNA microarray market over the forecast period. Technological advancements in genomics, high prevalence of age-related chronic diseases, and access to modern research facilities are key factors contributing to global market revenue growth. In addition, high investments in research and development activities and presence of key players are fueling market growth.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue throughout the forecast period. Increasing investments in genomic research, high prevalence of diseases, and rising awareness about genetic testing are boosting market revenue growth.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/288

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the DNA Microarray market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the DNA Microarray market.

DNA Microarray Market Segmentation based on Types:

Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018–2028)

Complementary DNA Microarrays (cDNA)

Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA)

Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018–2028)

Gene Expression Analysis

Genotyping

Genome Cytogenetics

Drug Delivery

Other

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dna-microarray-market

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/288

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

Read More Reports:-

Nucleic Acid Testing Market Growth

Bioinformatics Services Market

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Overview

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Forecast

Kidney Function Test Market Research

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]