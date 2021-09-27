Plasterboard Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global plasterboard market is forecast to reach USD 32.31 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing residential construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization will also drive the demand for plasterboard during the forecast period. Construction Industry is a booming industry and is expected to remain so with the continuation of the development process, especially in the developing countries.

The flourishing construction market in developing countries like Brazil, Mexico, India, and others, induces the growth of the market. Various government and non-government initiatives are further increasing residential construction projects which, in turn, is providing a thrust to the market. Moreover, the booming travel and tourism industry which has led to the rising commercial construction, has increased the demand for plasterboards for aesthetic purposes. Technological developments have also aided in computerizing different designs and offering tailor-made solutions to consumers according to their need.

The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Plasterboard market and major segments. The pandemic has affected every industry vertical either positively or negatively. The report discusses in detail the changes in the demands and trends and the major challenges of the market created due to the pandemic. The report also offers a thorough current and future analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the market.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Plasterboard market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Plasterboard market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Atiskan Gypsum Products Co. Inc., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Etex Group, Ayhaco Gypsum Products, Georgia Pacific LLC, Fletcher Building Ltd, Gypsemna, Gyprock, Gypsum Management and Supply Inc., Gyptec Iberica, Jason Plasterboard Co. Ltd, LafargeHolcim Ltd, Mada Gypsum Company, National Gypsum Company, Saint-Gobain SA, Siniat Ltd, Tanzania Gypsum Limited, and USG Corporation Boral Ltd, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Plasterboard market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global plasterboard market on the basis of product type, edge type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Moisture-resistant

Sound-insulated

Fire-resistant

Thermal

Impact-resistant

Others

Edge type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Square

Tapered

Round

Beveled

Others

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Plasterboard Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

