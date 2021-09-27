Friction Materials Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Product Launch, 2021–2027

The global friction materials market is forecast to reach USD 70.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market for frictional materials is growing with the increasing sales in passenger and commercial vehicles. These vehicles include brakes and clutches that require frictional materials. These safe braking solutions provide reliable, effective, and safe braking for vehicles. Frictional materials are used for clutch systems as well as in transmissions. Asbestos was widely used as a frictional material until its usage was banned.

Materials with a high coefficient of friction have high thermal conductivity and heat capacity. They must also be corrosion resistant, and suitable for industrial production as well as concurring to the aspects of cheap manufacturing. With the utility of frictional materials in aerospace as well as in the mining industry, the development of this market is pronounced.

The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth, while factors such as unfavorable effects of friction materials pose limitations in the market. Lack of friction materials across the end-user industries in certain regions lead to restraints in the market. These restraints can be overcome by spread of knowledge regarding frictional materials, such that the industry verticals may adopt these cost-effective methodologies.

The demography of the Asia Pacific region has been shifting towards the young population, and the purchasing potential of this young population is also increasing. Most of the developing countries are looking at India and China as the global market because of the growing demand for automobiles. APAC observes the highest market share of 35.1% in the year 2019. Along with automobiles, the industries producing heavy machinery are in demand because of the rapid urbanization in this region. These apparatus require frictional materials for stopping as well as braking functionality.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Friction Materials market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Friction Materials market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Akebono Brake Industry, European Brake Company, ABS Friction, Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology, Brembo, GAMA, Japan Brake Industrial, Miba, Aisin Seiki, and Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Friction Materials market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Friction Materials market on the basis of product type, business type, application type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pads

Linings

Discs

Blocks

Business Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Original Equipment

Aftersales

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Brakes

Clutches

Others

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Railway

Construction

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

