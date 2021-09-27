Transcritical CO2 Systems Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2021–2026

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Transcritical CO2 Systems Market Report

The global Transcritical CO2 Systems market was valued at USD 23.76 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 91.68 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 18.0 %. CO2 is environmentally friendly, not flammable, economical and chemically inert and thus it is extensively used in refrigerators, heat pumps and air conditioners. Thermodynamic and transport properties of CO2 systems are superlative for its application in heat pumps and vapor compression refrigerating appliances. The key driver for the market is the low environmental impact of transcritical CO2 systems, stringent government regulations for elimination fluorinated refrigerants along with the low operating cost of the equipment.

In the area of automotive air-conditioning, CO2 can be used as an ideal substitute for R-134a, which is a toxic gas, dangerous to health.

Several research and development projects into transcritical refrigeration of CO2, heat pump and air-conditioning systems have been undertaken currently mainly as an increasing concern towards greenhouse gas emissions. During the last decade, commercialization of transcritical carbon dioxide heat pump water heaters has increased globally. In 2019, Cryogium launched the new transcritical CO2 condensing units and double compressor systems with features like easy installation, components accessibility, and high weather resistance. COâ‚‚ is increasingly being used as a refrigerant in ice skating rinks, as it saves nearly 80-90% of the energy usage. The cost of CO2 systems used in ice skating rinks declined in -the past few years, making transcritical CO2 an excellent substitute to ammonia. Majority of ice skating rinks employing transcritical CO2 systems are located in Canada. Carnot Refrigeration and SCM Frigo are the major players producing transcritical CO2 systems for ice skating rinks

Leading Companies operating in the Global Transcritical CO2 Systems Market:

Shecco SPRL, Mayekawa MSG. , Systems LMP, Henry Technologies, Baltimore Aircoil Company among others

The Global Transcritical CO2 Systems Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Transcritical CO2 Systems market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Transcritical CO2 Systems market on the basis of function, application and region:

Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Refrigeration

Heating

Air Conditioning

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Retail Supermarkets Hypermarkets

Heat Pumps

Transportation

Food Processing & Storage Facilities

Ice Skating Rings

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Transcritical CO2 Systems Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Transcritical CO2 Systems market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

