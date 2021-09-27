Decorative Concrete Market Size, DROT, Porter’s, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global decorative concrete market is forecast to reach USD 15.35 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Decorative concrete can be applied on new or existing surfaces. This concrete is available in a wide range of choices of designs, color, and texture combinations. Numerous application methods are possible as well, including thin stamp overlays, acid staining, and splatter texture. They can even mimic natural stone.

The increasing residential construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population, are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization will also drive the demand for decorative concrete during the forecast period. Construction Industry is a booming industry and is expected to remain so with the continuation of the development process, especially in the developing countries. Moreover, the rising investments in smart cities in the emerging economies will also boost the demand for decorative concrete worldwide.

Decorative concrete provides durability, aesthetics, and flexibility to the buildings. They improve the performance and life expectancy of the concrete. These materials decay at a slower rate as compared to others. They also help the floors to hold the weight of heavier loads, as well as withstand other damaging factors such as mold, weather, and dust. Another significant benefit of decorative concrete is its low maintenance. Even with all of its tremendous advantages, decorative concrete is easy to afford, attributed to its lower maintenance and installation costs.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

HeidelbergCement AG, Sika AG, Boral Limited, LafargeHolcim Ltd, BASF SE, Bomanite India, Mcknight Custom Concrete, Inc, PPG Industries, Inc., Seacoast Concrete, Deco-Crete, LLC, and among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Decorative Concrete market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global decorative concrete market on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Stamped Concrete

Stained Concrete

Polished Concrete

Engraving Concrete

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Floors

Patios

Driveways & sidewalks

Walls

Ceiling

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Decorative Concrete Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Decorative Concrete market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

