DTaP Vaccine Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2028

Growing demand for DTaP vaccines to prevent the occurrence of diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis is a significant factor expected to stimulate market growth.

Market Size – USD 3.26 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.84%, Market Trends – Initiatives taken by governments to eradicate these diseases

The global DTaP Vaccine market is expected to reach USD 5.51 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus and acellular Pertussis) is an immunization product targeting diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, and is usually first given at two months of age. The capital letters “D” and “P” in DTaP relate to increased diphtheria and pertussis antigen concentrations, in comparison to Tdap products.

Factors such as high birth rate and the growing popularity of pertussis vaccination, are anticipated to propel the pertussis vaccine market which in turn would have a positive impact on the DTaP vaccine market globally. According to a survey by WHO in 2015, 126 countries had achieved a minimum 90% coverage of the vaccine. Besides, injuries caused by these vaccines is likely to impede the growth of the global market. In the U.S. in 2015, there had been seven claims registered in the federal VICP (Vaccine Injury Compensation Program) on account of post-pertussis vaccination injuries and deaths, comprising three deaths and four serious injuries.

There is a growing demand for vaccines to prevent the occurrence of diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. These factors are projected to boost the market demand for this vaccine combination in the forecast period. Since 2012, UNICEF has obtained small quantities of DTaP vaccine for Armenia, procuring a supply from a single manufacturer. Nevertheless, since 2014, several countries, particularly MICs that usually self-procure, have expressed interest in obtaining aP-containing combination vaccines for their immunization programs through UNICEF, due to apparent difficulties in getting sufficient DTaP-containing combination vaccine supplies through their regular procurement channels.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, Protein Sciences Corporation, Novartis AG, Merch Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma US, Sanofi Aventis, AstraZeneca, and Emergent Biosolution Inc. among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By disease type, the use of the vaccine in treating Pertussis is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period as childhood vaccination is one of the safest and cost-effective ways for the pertussis-free environment.

Kinrix is forecasted to hold a significant share of the market with a growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period.

North America contributes to the largest market share in 2020. In the U.S., coverage with DTaP vaccines differ across age groups. Vaccination coverage for children aged 19 to 35 months of age remains consistently high, at 95.0% for ≥3 DTaP dosages and 84.6% for ≥4 DTaP dosages reported in 2015. In 2014, according to the CDC, 28,660 cases of pertussis were reported in the U.S.

The Europe and Asia Pacific markets follow the North America market in terms of market dominance.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the DTaP Vaccine market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the DTaP Vaccine market.

DTaP Vaccine Market Segmentation based on Types:

Disease Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Pertussis

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Daptacel

Infanrix

Kinrix

Pediarix

Pentacel

Quaracel

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Vaccination Centers

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



