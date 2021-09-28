Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Surging need for improving the efficiency of lab operations is a key factor influencing the global market growth

Market Size – USD 882.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.3%, Market Trends – Rising demand for cloud-based laboratory information management systems

The global laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market size is expected to reach USD 1.91 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.3%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is mainly attributed to growing need for advanced and effective laboratory information management, emerging new features in LIMS, and rising adoption in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Increasing demand for cloud-based LIMS owing to greater convenience, higher affordability, and better adaptability and reliability is a key factor boosting the global laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market growth to a significant extent. Rise in research & development activities in the life sciences sector, increasing focus on laboratory automation, and growing adoption of LIMS across the food & beverage, agriculture, chemical, environmental testing, and several other industries further drive market growth.

A laboratory information management system (LIMS), also known as laboratory information system (LIS), is a software-based solution for modern-day laboratory operations. Over the past years, LIMS has evolved in terms of functionality and, unlike the traditional LIMS, it is not limited to just sample tracking and management. LIMS is an integrated solution that caters to a wide range of laboratory data & information management needs, such as tracking of lab tests performed, maintaining sample records, and managing customer services and the invoices for those services. Laboratory information management systems are increasingly being adopted in various industry verticals and are replacing other solutions including ELN (Electronic Laboratory Notebook), barcode management systems, accounting software, and patient portals. Some of the core functions of LIMS include reception of samples and associated customer data, sample scheduling and tracking, sample processing and quality control, data storage, and inspection and compilation of sample data.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, LabVantage Solutions, LabWare, Abbott Informatics, LabLynx, Agilent Technologies, GenoLogics, LABWORKS, Dassault Systèmes, Computing Solutions, Siemens, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, ApolloLIMS, Autoscribe Informatics, Novatek International, Eusoft, CloudLIMS, Horizon LIMS, and Promium

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Industry-specific

Broad-based

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Life Sciences Industry

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Academic Research Institutes

Clinical Research Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

Bio-banks & Bio-repositories

Next-generation Sequencing Laboratories

Toxicology Laboratories

Others

Food & Beverage Industry

Agriculture Industry

Chemical Industry

Oil & Gas industry

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Based on component, the services segment is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period, mainly owing surging need for services such as software upgradation, training for advanced software operations, and long-term maintenance of software.

Among industry verticals, the life sciences industry segment is expected to account for largest market share over the forecast period at a robust CAGR 9.3%. Key factors driving revenue growth of this segment are rising number of bio-banks/bio-repositories, increased government investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for research & development activities, and increasing outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

North America is the leading regional market in the global laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market, with the fastest revenue CAGR of 9.2%. Increasing public and private investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnological research activities, rising need to improve operational efficiency of laboratories, and emergence of advanced LIMS software with additional features have boosted the North America market growth.

