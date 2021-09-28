Surgical Devices Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2028

Increase in number of surgeries coupled with technological advancements globally, are the major factors influencing market growth.

Market Size – USD 17.10 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends –Rise in demand for plastic or reconstructive surgeries

The Surgical Devices Market is estimated to reach USD 29.52 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing number of surgical procedure along with technological advancements in surgeries that are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years.

The growth in the market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures which has led to the growing demand for surgical tools with developing predominance & incidence of several chronic diseases and increase in aging population. Growing demand for plastic and reconstructive surgery, rising healthcare expenditure, and accelerating need for technologically advanced and minimally invasive surgical procedures are anticipated to promote the market growth further during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations and lack of proper compensation for surgical devices may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Due to the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising number of surgical procedures and several initiatives taken by the government to provide access to advanced devices for general surgery & training sessions for physicians, North America accounts for the largest market share of 31.3% in 2020.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker, Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, Becton, 3M, Dickinson and Company, Integra LifeSciences, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Zimmer Holdings Inc., among others

The report segments the Surgical Devices market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Surgical Devices Market Segmentation:

By Device type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Disposable Surgical Device

Reusable Surgical Device

Medical robotics & computer-assisted devices

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Surgical Sutures and Staples

Auxiliary Instruments

Energy-based & Powered Instruments

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Orthopedic Surgery

Laparoscopy

Neurosurgery

Wound Closure

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



