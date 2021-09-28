Animal Health Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2028

Rise in consumption of animal products such as milk and meat, and rising pet culture are among the key factors fueling market growth
Market Size – USD 50.51 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in veterinary diagnostics
The global animal health market size is expected to reach USD 79.29 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.9%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growth in market revenue is primarily attributed to increasing consumption of animal-based food products including milk, meat, and fish, growing awareness about the health benefits of animal protein, and rising prevalence of food-borne and zoonotic diseases. Rising adoption of pet or companion animals such as dogs and cats, development of advanced vaccines and medications for animals, and rise in government initiatives to promote various animal health products are other major factors driving market growth. Technological advances in veterinary diagnostics and increasing efforts of regulatory agencies to prevent and control animal disease outbreaks further drive the growth of this market to a major extent.
Animal health is a medical specialty that involves diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and control of diseases affecting the health and wellness of farm animals and companion animals. The animal health industry, in collaboration with farmers, government agencies, and veterinarians, ensures the overall health and safety of animals. Manufacturers in this industry, including biopharmaceutical companies, engage in research & development activities for effective and innovative animal health products and medicines. Animal health is closely associated with human health and sustainable food production. Hence, monitoring and prevention of animal diseases is of paramount importance for the safety of the global food supply. Vaccination is one of the most effective measures taken to prevent and control animal diseases. Moreover, it reduces the need for antibiotics and minimizes risks of antimicrobial resistance, thereby protecting public and environmental health.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1378
Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.
Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis, Vetoquinol, Virbac, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Biogenesis Bago, Zoetis Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Neogen, and Heska Corporation are among
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1378
Animal Health Market Segmentation:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
- Vaccines
- Live Attenuated Vaccines
- DNA Vaccines
- Recombinant Vaccines
- Inactivated Vaccines
- Others
- Pharmaceuticals
- Parasiticides
- Anti-infectives
- Anti-inflammatory
- Analgesics
- Others
- Feed Additives
- Antibiotics
- Vitamins
- Feed enzymes
- Amino acids
- Antioxidants
- Prebiotics and probiotics
- Minerals
- Diagnostics
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Others
Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
- Production Animal
- Poultry
- Swine
- Cattle
- Sheep & Goats
- Fish
- Companion Animals
- Dogs
- Cats
- Horses
- Others
Dosage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
- Oral
- Tablets or Capsules
- Powder or Premix
- Liquid
- Parenteral
- Liquid
- Powder
- Topical
- Solutions
- Creams and ointments
- Powder
- Transdermal
- Patches
- Gels
- Sprays
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
- Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
- Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing
- Reference Laboratories
- Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
- Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
- Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores
- E-commerce
The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Region analysis Covers:
- North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/animal-health-market
In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Animal Health market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1378
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.
Read More Reports:-
Point of Care Glucose Testing Market Share
Disruptive Behavior Disorder Treatment Market Growth
Bioreactors and Fermenters Market Forecast
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: [email protected]
https://clarkcountyblog.com/