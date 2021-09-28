Animal Health Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2028

Rise in consumption of animal products such as milk and meat, and rising pet culture are among the key factors fueling market growth

Market Size – USD 50.51 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in veterinary diagnostics

The global animal health market size is expected to reach USD 79.29 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.9%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growth in market revenue is primarily attributed to increasing consumption of animal-based food products including milk, meat, and fish, growing awareness about the health benefits of animal protein, and rising prevalence of food-borne and zoonotic diseases. Rising adoption of pet or companion animals such as dogs and cats, development of advanced vaccines and medications for animals, and rise in government initiatives to promote various animal health products are other major factors driving market growth. Technological advances in veterinary diagnostics and increasing efforts of regulatory agencies to prevent and control animal disease outbreaks further drive the growth of this market to a major extent.

Animal health is a medical specialty that involves diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and control of diseases affecting the health and wellness of farm animals and companion animals. The animal health industry, in collaboration with farmers, government agencies, and veterinarians, ensures the overall health and safety of animals. Manufacturers in this industry, including biopharmaceutical companies, engage in research & development activities for effective and innovative animal health products and medicines. Animal health is closely associated with human health and sustainable food production. Hence, monitoring and prevention of animal diseases is of paramount importance for the safety of the global food supply. Vaccination is one of the most effective measures taken to prevent and control animal diseases. Moreover, it reduces the need for antibiotics and minimizes risks of antimicrobial resistance, thereby protecting public and environmental health.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis, Vetoquinol, Virbac, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Biogenesis Bago, Zoetis Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Neogen, and Heska Corporation are among

Animal Health Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Vaccines Live Attenuated Vaccines DNA Vaccines Recombinant Vaccines Inactivated Vaccines Others

Pharmaceuticals Parasiticides Anti-infectives Anti-inflammatory Analgesics Others

Feed Additives Antibiotics Vitamins Feed enzymes Amino acids Antioxidants Prebiotics and probiotics Minerals

Diagnostics Instruments Consumables Others



Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Production Animal Poultry Swine Cattle Sheep & Goats Fish

Companion Animals Dogs Cats Horses Others



Dosage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Oral Tablets or Capsules Powder or Premix Liquid

Parenteral Liquid Powder

Topical Solutions Creams and ointments Powder

Transdermal Patches Gels Sprays



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing

Reference Laboratories

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

E-commerce

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Animal Health market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

