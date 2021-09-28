Antibody Production Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing focus on production of therapeutic antibodies for treating cancer and other chronic diseases are key factors boosting global market growth

Market size: USD 12.56 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 13.1%, Market Trends: High demand for protein therapeutics

The global antibody production market size is expected to reach USD 33.52 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 13.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as rising investments in research and development activities and increasing demand for cost-effective therapeutic treatments are boosting global market revenue growth.

Antibodies are extensively used in diagnostics, research, and therapeutic purposes due to key features such as high specificity, binding affinity, and low toxicity. The global antibody production market is driven by key factors including patent cessation of monoclonal antibodies, gradual government acceptance for various targeted immunotherapy, and antibody therapeutics to treat several chronic diseases like cancer, and rheumatic arthritis. Rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, growing adoption of protein therapeutics, and availability of enhanced technology for antibody production are also fueling global market growth.

However, factors such as costly primary antibodies and a low number of commercially available antibody drugs are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf AG, Cellab GmbH, Pall Corp., INTEGRA Biosciences AG, FiberCell Systems Inc GeneTex, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pall Corporation, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf AG, Abcam PLC, and Sigma Aldrich Corporation

The report segments the Antibody Production market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Antibody Production Market Segmentation:

Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2028)

Monoclonal antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2028)

Upstream Processing Bioreactors Large-scale bioreactors Single-use bioreactors Consumables Media Buffers and Reagents Downstream Processing Chromatography Systems Chromatography Resins Filtration Filtration Systems Filtration Consumables and Accessories



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



