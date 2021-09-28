Bioactive Wound Care Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Increasing prevalence of chronic injuries along with rising awareness of bioactive dressings are the factors driving market growth.

The global bioactive wound care market to reach USD 14.588 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing incidences of chronic injuries, rising number of surgeries, advancement in healthcare infrastructure, growing health awareness, increasing adoption and demand of bioactive substances for fastest wound recovery are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rapidly increasing geriatric population along with rising complications in chronic wound healing is further drive the market growth.

Bioactive agents like hydrocolloids, hydrogels, alginates, collagens, etc., are used to in various types of wounds dressings for faster recovery and healing of wound. They are applied through a polymeric scaffold to a wound. Bioactive agents can actively interact with wound environment and accelerate healing. They are biodegradable, highly absorbent, and protect wound surrounding. Bioactive wound dressing can be extremely useful in chronic injuries which takes longer time to heal.

The global Bioactive Wound Care market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Bioactive Wound Care market

3M Healthcare, Smith & Nephew PLC, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Organogenesis Inc., Medtronic PLC, BSN Medical Inc., and Covalon Technologies Ltd. among others.

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Bioactive Wound Care Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Moist Wound Care

Alginate Wound Dressing

Foam-Based Wound Dressing

Hydrocolloid Dressing

Others

Active Wound Care

Skin Substitutes

Collagen Dressings

Keratin Dressings

Cell-Based Therapy

Others

Antimicrobial Wound Care

Silver Based Wound Dressing

Iodine Based Wound Dressing

Chitosan Based Wound Dressing

Others

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Chronic Wound

Acute Wound

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Ambulatory Care Services

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Moist wound care segment is expected to account for a largest revenue share in the global market because of its healing and highly absorbing properties. Moist wound care dressings are capable of creating and maintaining wet environment which is favorable for wound healing.

Chronic wound segment is expected to register significant revenue share in the global market owing to rising number of chronic diseases, and awareness of bioactive wound healing substances for the recovery.

Hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register robust revenue in the global market over the forecast period. This is because of the improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and technological advancement in healthcare industry. Hospitals and clinics registered the highest incidence of patients suffering from acute and chronic wound.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period due to growing geriatric population, rising number of patients going through severe health complexities, growing health awareness, rapid increase in surgical processes. In addition, rising awareness of the benefits of using bioactive substances in chronic wound healing is the factor responsible for the market growth.

