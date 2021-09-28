Glass Curtain Wall Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2021-2027

The global glass curtain wall market is forecast to reach USD 97.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Glass curtain wall systems provide additional structural stability for buildings, and protect them against high winds and geological conditions. By preserving the exterior of the buildings from wind and rain, these curtains can reduce the risk of damage to the exterior surfaces. They enhance the appearance of buildings to construct a façade with aesthetic pleasure. Moreover, these installations can add a layer of insulation that can increase the energy efficiency of the structures. Curtain walls also provide added protection against the spread of fire, especially in high-rise developments.

The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization will also drive the demand for glass curtain walls during the forecast period. With the process of development and the migration of people, the need for façade systems from the residential construction sector has been a significant factor governing the growth of the market.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Glass Curtain Wall Market:

EFCO Corporation, Alumil aluminium industry S.A., HansenGroup Ltd., GUTMANN AG, National Enclosure Company, Kawneer Company, Inc., Ponzio Srl, Sapa Building Systems Ltd., Josef Gartner GmbH, Kawneer Company, Inc., Shenyang Yuanda Aluminium Industry Engineering Co., Ltd, HUECK System GmbH & Co. KG, and Schüco International, Simplex Curtain Walls LLC, ROCKWOOL, Wausau Window & Wall Systems, and Glasscon GmbH., among others.

The Global Glass Curtain Wall Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global glass curtain wall market on the basis of product type, glazing type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Stick-built

Semi-unitized

Unitized

Glazing type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Double Double low-e Double gas-filled Double low-e, gas-filled

Triple Triple low-e Triple gas-filled Triple low-e, gas-filled

Others

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Public

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Glass Curtain Wall market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Glass Curtain Wall market size

2.2 Latest Glass Curtain Wall market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Glass Curtain Wall market key players

3.2 Global Glass Curtain Wall size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Glass Curtain Wall market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Glass Curtain Wall market report:

In-depth analysis of the Glass Curtain Wall market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

