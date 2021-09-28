Water Clarifiers Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2021–2027

The global water clarifiers market is forecast to reach USD 9.38 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Water Clarifiers are unique compounds that are used for cleaning effluents as well as for clean potable water. These chemicals are either coagulating, flocculating, or pH stabilizing in nature. They provide neutral water that is not harmful to the environment or for consumption. This ensures that the consumers are receiving the highest quality of water supply, and water-borne diseases are nipped before the spread occurs.

The market for Water Clarifiers is influenced by the rising demand for treating water that is meant not only for drinking but wastewater too. These mild coagulating agents form lumps around the impurities, helping in trapping them while they are passed through filters. The water clouding particles are mostly negatively charged. Thus, clarifiers are positively charged in order to attract these clouding agents, rendering the water clear visually. These compounds help in the removal of sediments, algae, fine particles, colors, oil, and some organic matter, among other impurities.

Restricting the market growth, the most pressing cause is that of the acceptance of alternative forms of water treatment. Reverse Osmosis filtration and UV technologies provide for cheaper solutions for the treatment of dirty water. The heavy demand for clarifiers from the rapid urbanization that is occurring and the requirement for proper treatment of wastewater is creating a high demand for water clarifiers globally.

The region of Asia Pacific has been utilizing clarifiers because of the increasing number of industries booming in this region. Most of the developing countries are focusing on India and China as the global market leaders where research and development of technology are occurring swiftly. With the depletion of freshwater is fuel the growth of the market from industrial as well as municipal sectors in this region.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Water Clarifiers Market:

Napier-Reid, BASF SE, Pall Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Solenis LLC, Buckman Laboratories Inc., Ixom Operations Pty Ltd., Suez S.A., Dew Speciality Chemicals, and Holland Company Inc., among others.

The Global Water Clarifiers Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Water Clarifiers Market on the basis of compound type, application type, end-users, and region:

Compound Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Coagulant

Flocculants

pH Stabilizers

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Pre-Treatment

Portable Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Wastewater Recovery

Utility Feed Water

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Power Generation

Mining

Municipal

Food Processing

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Water Clarifiers market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Water Clarifiers market size

2.2 Latest Water Clarifiers market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Water Clarifiers market key players

3.2 Global Water Clarifiers size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Water Clarifiers market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Water Clarifiers market report:

In-depth analysis of the Water Clarifiers market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

