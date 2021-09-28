Aluminum Composite Panels Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2027

The global aluminum composite panels market is forecast to reach USD 11.06 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Aluminum composite panels are weather, durable, and stain-resistant as they are mixed with plastic and metal. They offer end-users to witness a reduction in sound from the outside environment. Panels retain their shape and size, despite drastic weather changes, making them ideal for regions with harsh seasons. Additionally, they are resistant to corrosion, ensuring consumers can enjoy the benefits in the coming years. These materials are one of the most economical materials available on the market. Aluminum composite panels offer cost-savings from the onset, owing to the low initial cost and long-lasting durability. They’ve also proven to offer high-quality thermal comfort, providing additional savings in energy and gas expenses.

The increasing residential construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population, are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization will also drive the demand for aluminum composite panels during the forecast period. The construction industry is a booming industry and is expected to remain so with the continuation of the development processes, especially in the developing countries. Moreover, the rising investments in smart cities in the emerging economies will also boost the demand for aluminum composite panels worldwide.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Hyundai Alcomax Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc., Alcoa, Yaret, Interplast, Euramax, Aludecor, Fairfield Metal LLC, Alubond U.S.A., Alcotex Inc., Dong’ E Blue Sky & Seven Color Building Materials CoLtd., Jyi Shyang Industrial, Guangzhou Goodsense Decorative Building Materials Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials CoLtd., Shandong Jixiang Decoration & Building Material CoLtd., and Taizhou Kingertai Decoration Material Co., Ltd., among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global aluminum composite panels market on the basis of product type, coating type, component, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Fire-resistant

Anti-static

Anti-bacterial

Coating type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

Oxide Films

Polyethylene (PE)

Others

Component Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Surface coating

Rear skin

Metal skin

Core material

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Building and Construction

Transportation

Automotive

Advertising

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Aluminum Composite Panels market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Aluminum Composite Panels market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.



