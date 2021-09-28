Pre-Insulated Pipes Market Revenue, SWOT, PEST Analysis, Growth Factors, 2021–2028

The global Pre-Insulated pipe market is forecast to reach USD 14.22 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pre-insulated pipes are employed to hold a steady temperature, cooling facilities, and transport fluids from heating and reduce energy losses to residential, commercial installations, and industrial. The pipes are constituted of three layers: insulation layer, carrier pipe, and outer jacket. Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) technologies are expected to assist in the development of district heating and cooling system-based supply chains, thereby sustaining traction to the demand for these pipes across the regions.

The market for pre-insulated pipes is influenced by the rising demand for residential as well as commercial purposes, the evolution of environment friendly chemicals required by various industries, and development of oil and gas industries, which require large quantities of pipeline systems. The major advantages offered by pre-insulated pipes are reduced on-site labor, lower maintenance, excellent thermal efficiency, improved safety, and superior quality.

The previous-mentioned factors collectively create drivers for the market growth, while factors such as unfavorable effects of pre-insulated pipes pose limitations in the market. The high cost for installation of these pre-insulated pipes poses a major drawback in the growth driving factors along with the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials for production. Consistent developments in the pipeline systems owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of pre-insulated pipes.

The populace of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the youth, and the purchasing potential of this young population is also increasing during the forecast period. Most of the developing countries are looking at India and China as the market leaders in this region along with Japan. The absence of a requirement for heating or cooling facilities in residential compounds due to economic conditions causes the market to grow at a high growth rate as well as in size due to their position being in close proximity to European and North American regions.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Georg Fischer AG, Logstor, Uponor, Watts Water Technologies, Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Kabelwerke Brugg, Polypipe Group PLC, and Isoplus Fernwaermetechnik GmbH, CPV Ltd., and ZECO Aircon Ltd., among others.

The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Pre-Insulated pipes market on the basis of pipe type, installation type, end-users, and region:

Pipe Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Flexible Pre-Insulated Pipe

Rigid Pre-Insulated Pipe

Installation Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Below Ground Pre-Insulated Pipes

Above Ground Pre-Insulated Pipes

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Infrastructure and Utility

Oil and Gas

District Heating and Cooling

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

