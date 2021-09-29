Hematological Cancers Therapeutics Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2026

High disease prevalence across the globe coupled with ongoing research and development is expected to stimulate market growth

Market Size – USD 31.32 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.8%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced hematological cancers therapeutics

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global hematological cancers therapeutics market accounted for USD 31.32 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 66.34 billion by 2026 , at a CAGR of 9.8 percent. Hematology Cancer Therapeutics market is majorly driven by a high incidence of blood cancer across the globe and favorable funding scenario for the research and development of therapeutics for blood cancer. In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5 % followed by North America with 9.6% percent.

Additionally, the increase in pressure has driven the market of pharmaceutical companies into the launch of new drugs, considering the upcoming patent expiries of several drugs by 2026. In line with this, key market players focus on the launch of new hematological cancers therapeutics in the market. Owing to the strong presence of pharmaceutical companies and the high prevalence of blood cancer in the region, North America is expected to dominate the hematological cancers therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Hematological Cancers Therapeutics Market:

Roche, Celgene, Johnson & Johnson, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Siemens AG, Mindray Medical, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, AbbVie, HemoCue AB, Sysmex, and Novartis.

Hematological Cancers Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026) Pharmacological Therapies Stem Cell Transplantation Surgery and Radiation Therapy Anemia Treatment Thrombosis Treatment Neutropenia Treatment Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026) Hospitals Clinical Laboratories Academic and Research Institutes Others



Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for pharmacological therapies market is projected to grow significantly and deliver a CAGR of 10.5 percent. Owing to pressure for the development of new drugs in lieu of upcoming patent expiries of several drugs by 2026, the leading market players of Hematology Cancer Therapeutics market are focusing on obtaining successful clinical trials to launch new drugs in the market

The market for hospitals is anticipated to dominate the market with the revenue of 47.6 billion by 2026. Growth in blood cancer therapeutics market for this segment is supported by reimbursement from government as well as private bodies across the globe.

Asia-Pacific will witness a significant rise at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2018 to 2026 in light of favorable government inclination towards the research and development related to blood cancers. Additionally, government hospital spending and infrastructure development rate across the globe has increased by 7 % during the period 2016-2017, with the majority of the new additions being derived from the Asia Pacific region.

