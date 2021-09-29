Bioinformatics Services Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Increasing investments in research and development activities, growing demand for bioinformatics in various application sector, and rising demand for data integration of huge data are key factors fueling global market growth

Market Size – USD 2.67 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.7%, Market Trends- Rising demand for personalized medicine

The global bioinformatics services market size is expected to reach USD 6.44 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 11.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as increasing collaborations among companies and research institutes, and ongoing research activities in proteomics, metabolomics are boosting global market revenue growth.

Bioinformatics services are gaining traction over the last few years. These services are widely used for storing, retrieving, and analyzing data. Rapid revenue growth is attributed to factors such as technological advancements in bioinformatics, increasing awareness about the benefits of bioinformatics services, increasing adoption of these services, demand for integrated data solutions to manage large data, and increasing adoption of bioinformatics services in clinical diagnosis. In addition, rising demand for combined data services and high adoption of bioinformatics services in drug discovery, drug development, and research purposes, rising adoption of customized data, and rising prevalence of rare and chronic disorders is further fueling market growth.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Qiagen Inc., IBM Life Sciences, Illumina Inc., GVK Biosciences, Nxt-Dx, Biovia (Accelrys Inc), Non Linear Dynamics, Biomax Informatics AG., DNAnexus Inc., Affymretrix Inc., Geneva bioinformatics, Bruker Daltonics, and Life Technologies Corporation

Key highlights in the report:

Based on end-use segment, the medical segment is expected to register highest CAGR owing to high demand for bioinformatics services in various drug discovery and drug development processes.

Among the application segments, the transcriptomics segment is expected to account for significant revenue growth throughout the forecast period owing to increasing research projects in transcriptomics.

The academic segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth during the forecast period due to high adoption of bioinformatics services and techniques in genomics and proteomics for research purposes in universities and research institutes and availability of considerable funds for research and development purposes.

North America is projected to account for largest revenue share in the global bioinformatics services market between 2021 and 2028. Increasing investments in research and development activities, well-defined frameworks, and growing adoption of personalized medicine are some key factors boosting growth of the bioinformatics services in this region.

The bioinformatics services market in Europe is expected to account for significant revenue growth over the forecast period. High revenue growth is attributed to factors such as increasing research on genomics and proteomics, increasing government support from genomic research, presence of key market payers.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to improving healthcare infrastructures and healthcare facilities, increasing investments in research and development activities, ongoing research on genomics and proteomics, and rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Bioinformatics Services market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Bioinformatics Services market.

Bioinformatics Services Market Segmentation based on Types:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2028)

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis Services

Drug Discovery Services

Differential Gene Expression Analysis

Database Management Services

Others

Application Outlook ((Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2028)

Genomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Drug Discovery

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2028)

Agriculture

Medical

Animal

Academic Users

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

