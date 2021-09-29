MicroRNA (miRNA) Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Rising investments in the development of advanced microRNA techniques and tools contribute to the global market growth

Market Size – USD 190.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.6%, Market Trends – Introduction of next-generation miRNA sequencing technologies

The global microRNA (miRNA) market size is expected to reach USD 458.0 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Significant revenue growth is mainly attributed to increasing research & development programs on genomics and RNA biology, rise in adoption of high-throughput miRNA analysis techniques, and emergence of next-generation miRNA sequencing techniques. Rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, increasing infectious disease outbreaks such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and growing applications of miRNA in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are other key factors responsible for market growth. Furthermore, major advancements in gene sequencing technologies and rise in government investments in life sciences R&D activities bolster the global microRNA (miRNA) market growth.

A microRNA (miRNA) is a small, single-stranded RNA molecule present in animals, plants, and different viruses. Post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression and RNA silencing are two of the key functional areas of miRNAs. miRNAs complement messenger RNA (mRNA) in down-regulating the gene expression and also regulate several vital cellular functions such as cell differentiation, proliferation, and apoptosis. Besides identifying different cell types, they play an indispensable role in cell physiology and development and various pathological processes such as viral infections, autoimmune diseases, and carcinogenesis. miRNAs are present in various mammalian cell types in large numbers. MicroRNA sequencing is a form of RNA sequencing that involves next-generation DNA sequencing technology and is performed by researchers to study miRNA isoforms, tissue-specific expression patterns, and disease associations.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Agilent Technologies, Exigon, Merck KGA, Illumina, Inc., NanoString Technologies, Inc., and Thermo Fischer Scientific

MicroRNA (miRNA) Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Instruments

Kits, Reagents, and Consumables

Isolation & Purification

Quantification & Detection

Functional Analysis

Others

Research Tools and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Tools

RT-PCR

Biomarkers

Next Gen Sequencing (NGS)

Microarray Analysis Tools

Functional Analysis Tools

Extraction Tools

Others

Services

miRNA cDNA Synthesis

Quantification Services

Microarray Services

Sequencing Services

Functional Studies Services

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Disorder

Cardiovascular Disease

Neurological Disease

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Diagnostic Centers

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global MicroRNA (miRNA) market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

