Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report 2028

Increased rate of occurrence of arrhythmias, technological advancement in monitoring devices, and change in lifestyle are some of the factors boosting Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices Market.

Market Size – USD 6.04 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends –Effective detection of arrhythmias.

The Global Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices Market is forecast to reach USD 9.99 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Various factors have contributed to the market growth of the industry. One of the significant factors in this context has been the rise in the rate of occurrence of arrhythmias and the associated mortality. Such an increase in mortality rate associated with arrhythmias is a significant factor that has boosted the industry. The rise in the mortality rate associated with arrhythmias has also promoted the government in increasing its investments in the industry. The increase in the investments has resulted in advancements in cardiac arrhythmias monitoring devices like mobile cardiac telemetry devices. Such improvements enhance the applicability and ease of use of these devices, which in turn have a positive impact on the sector.

In addition to that, cardiac arrhythmias monitoring devices also have diverse applicability apart from recording the heartbeat, like alerting the care providers in case of emergencies. Such varied applicability of these devices also results in promoting the sector and contributes to its market growth.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

iRhythm Technologies, Welch Allyn, Applied Cardiac Systems, Medtronic, Biotelemetry, Cardiac Science Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare, Fukuda Denshi, Preventice Solutions, Jude Medical, Nihon Kohden Corporation, AliveCor, and NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies.

The report segments the Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices

Resting ECG Devices

Holter Monitors

ECG Stress Test Devices

Ambulatory ECG

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitoring (MCT/MCOT)

Digital Health Technology

Smart Wearable ECG Monitors

Artificial Intelligence

Distribution channel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Ventricular Fibrillation

Atrial Fibrillation

Bradycardia

Premature Contraction

Conduction Disorders

Tachycardia

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

R&D Centers

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



