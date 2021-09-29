Halitosis Treatment Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

Increasing halitosis disease burden across the globe is expected to boost industry growth.

Market Size – USD 10.75 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.1%, Market Trends – Expanding geriatric population base globally.

According to a new report by Reports and Data, the Global Halitosis Treatment Market size was valued at USD 10.75 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed USD 28.53 Billion in terms of revenue, at a CAGR of 13.1% through 2028. The market growth is driven by increased consumption of tobacco products and rising prevalence of periodontal diseases across the globe.

Halitosis is a condition of bad breath arising due to one of the many factors, including bad oral hygiene, side-effect of medications, alcohol consumption, smoking, crash diets, diabetes, GERD, lactose intolerance, and gum diseases, and others. It is a clinical condition that generally leads to social restraints.

The condition has become a major issue across the globe where a moderate case of halitosis is quite high, severe cases are limited to 5% of the population only. In the US, approximately 80 million people spend more than USD 10.75 Billion annually on oral hygiene products. Rising prevalence of halitosis coupled with increasing awareness regarding the disease and its treatment will foster halitosis market size through 2028.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1469

The global Halitosis Treatment market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1469

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Halitosis Treatment market

Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dr. Harold Katz, LLC, All USA Partners LLC., Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Listerine, Abbott, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Oral B, GSK, Philips Oral Healthcare, Pfizer, and Roche among others.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/halitosis-treatment-market

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Halitosis Treatment Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Pathological

Non-Pathological

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Lungs

Liver

Respiratory

Systemic

Gastrointestinal

Others

Diagnostic Tests Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Gas Chromatography

Halimeter

Beta-galactosidase activity assay

Others

Drug Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Antiseptic

Antacids

Ranitidine

Other

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Key Regional Markets:

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on type, the pathological segment accounted for 53% of the market share in 2020 and is forecast to contribute significantly to the revenue share through 2028. Pathological treatment includes a number of medical specialties that diagnose diseases with the analysis of tissue, cell, and body fluid samples. Accuracy of these tests is the key factor boosting segmental growth.

Based on indication, the liver segment is projected to have the highest CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period. This can be attributed to rising cases of ‘Frank liver failure’ and ‘late stage liver failure’, and both of these lead to bad breath problem.

Based on drug treatment type, the antacid segment is estimated to deliver a CAGR of 13.7% through 2028. Antacids are in high demand owing to its ability to neutralize stomach acid and relieve indigestion, which effectively helps in limiting bad breath.

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment accounted for 48% of the market share in 2020 and is forecast to deliver significant growth through 2028. This can be attributed to increased extreme cases of halitosis being recorded in hospital settings over the past few years. Generally, people do not treat bad breath unless it becomes a serious social problem.

Geographically, North America accounted for 31% of the halitosis market share in 2020 and is forecast to observe major traction through 2028 on account of rising awareness among populace regarding the disease and availability of its treatment is in the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to deliver highest growth rate during the forecast period on account of increasing awareness regarding diagnosis methods and treatment for halitosis among masses. In addition, surging cases of chronic diseases such as respiratory diseases, diabetes, lungs or liver failure, and others will positively impact regional industry growth in the coming years.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1469

Thank you for reading the research report on global Halitosis Treatment market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.

Read More Reports:-

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market Size

Aminoglycosides Market Share

Insulin Pens Market Trends

Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast

Emergency Ventilator Market Report

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]