Synthetic Biology Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Increasing R&D investments in drug discovery and reduced cost of DNA sequencing and synthesizing are the major factors influencing industry growth.

Market Size – USD 6,782.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 18.9%, Market Trends –Extensive application range of synthetic biology

According to a new report by Reports and Data, the Synthetic Biology Market size was valued at USD 6,782.3 Million in 2020 and is estimated to exceed USD 34.27 Million in terms of revenue, at a CAGR of 18.9% through 2028. The market growth is driven by declining cost of DNA sequencing and synthesizing coupled with increasing R&D investment in drug discovery.

Products produced by synthetic biology are used across several applications, including energy, bioplastics & environment, and pharmaceutical & diagnostics. Synthetic biology is mainly known for the usage of molecular biology along with standard industrial fermentation for the production of renewable, sustainable, algal oils that would reduce the pressure on the ecosystem due to habitat damage and deforestation.

Synthetic biology has a potential in DNA sequencing research and there is an expectation of improvement of bio-based chemicals, development of food crops and sources of green energy with the technology.

Increased amount of study data generation with dipping prices of DNA sequencing, rise in government funding and increase in demand for renewable energy such as biofuels, demand for genetically modified crops, advancement in molecular biology, and surging demand for effective vaccines and drugs are the key factors offering lucrative opportunities for the global synthetic biology market growth.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher, Novozymes, Eurofins Scientific, Inc., DNA2.0, Intrexon, Amyris, Pareto Biotechnologies, Agilent Technologies, GenScript, Ginkgo Bioworks, Synthetic Genomics, Integrated DNA Technologies, TeselaGen, Twist Bioscience, and New England Biolabs, among others.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1476

Further key findings from the report suggest

The penetration rate is high due to its widespread use in R&D and commercialization than any other product segments.

Based on product type, the synthetic oligos segment is expected to deliver a CAGR of 18.9% through 2028. The method is most preferred in modern laboratory practice as it offers accelerated and reasonable access to custom-made oligonucleotides of the desired sequence.

The synthetic DNA product segment is expected to observe a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the genome engineering segment accounted for 22.6% of the global synthetic biology market share in 2020 and is expected to gain major traction through 2028. Advancements in DNA synthesis technologies, CRISPR-toolbox, the ongoing research activities, and growing need for cost-effective, rapid, multiplex alteration of genomes, are the key factors driving segmental growth.

Based on application, the healthcare segment is expected to observe notable growth during the forecast period. Some of the possible application of synthetic biology in health and food include regenerative medicine, reprogramming of stem cells, new therapeutic methods, and efficient production of nutraceuticals like food supplements, preservatives, and vitamins.

The pharmaceuticals and diagnostics segment is forecast to showcase at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

In the regional landscape, Europe accounted for 28.2% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to make significant revenue contributions through 2028.

North America accounted for 32.3% of the market share in 2020 and is expected to gain major traction owing to presence of key industry players, growing chronic diseases, and favorable reimbursement policies by the regional government.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1476

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Synthetic Biology market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Synthetic Biology market.

Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation based on Types:

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Synthetic oligos

Synthetic DNA

Synthetic genes

Software tools

Chassis organisms

Synthetic clones

Synthetic cells

By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Gene synthesis

DNA Sequencing

Genome Engineering

Biological Components

Integrated Systems

Bioinformatics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Pharmaceuticals and diagnostics

Biofuels

Agriculture

Healthcare

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/synthetic-biology-market

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1476

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

Read More Reports:-

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market Size

Aminoglycosides Market Share

Insulin Pens Market Trends

Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast

Emergency Ventilator Market Report

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]